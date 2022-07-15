Car Wash Thieves, Beto O'Rourke: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Strangely, our most-read story involved a carwash owner venting on TikTok about a burglary at his business.

click to enlarge Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a fundraiser in San Antonio hosted by Youtuber and activist Eugene Lee Yang on Monday. - MICHAEL KARLIS
Michael Karlis
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a fundraiser in San Antonio hosted by Youtuber and activist Eugene Lee Yang on Monday.
San Antonio, don't you ever stop being weird.

The Current's most-read news stories of the week included reports on the usual political stuff, including Texas' increasingly tight gubernatorial race and revelations made by the Jan. 6 committee.

However, the story that landed the most traffic involved a local carwash owner's public beef with a pair of people he accused of burglarizing his business. Rather than immediately pursue charges, he instead shared TikTok videos showing the suspects and asking them to make amends.

The owner has since had to follow up with an apology, after his video led some locals to falsely accuse a local dancer of the crime.

"If you enjoy dancing in the bar and your name is a month, we're on to ya," the business owner said in a clip that seems like perfect fodder for late-night monologues — if the story ever spreads beyond San Antonio.

And speaking of spreading, monkeypox finally arrived in the Alamo City. We knew it would eventually, right?

10. Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

9. Elderly San Antonio man shoots wife, himself in apparent murder suicide at local hospital

8. Two indicted former San Antonio police officers slapped with indefinite suspensions

7. San Antonio Trump ally Parscale blamed Jan. 6 death on former boss, said he asked for 'civil war'

6. Winner of San Antonio Pets Alive! pet photo contest will be featured on Alamo Beer Co. can

5. First two monkeypox cases identified in San Antonio area

4. Texas residents told to cut electricity use Monday or face potential for rolling blackouts

3. Edwards Aquifer Authority warns residents that stage 4 water restrictions are likely by August

2. Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

1. Owner of San Antonio car wash offering $5 washes to thank public for help identifying alleged thieves

