Elderly San Antonio man shoots wife, himself in apparent murder suicide at local hospital

The mans and his wife, who was a patient at San Antonio's Methodist Hospital, are both believed to be in their 80's.
An elderly San Antonio man shot and killed his wife, who was a patient at a Methodist Hospital, then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide on Friday morning, KSAT reports.
SAPD Spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez told the TV station that an employee at the Medical Center hospital found the couple, who are both believed to be in their 80s, dead in the wife's hospital room at around 10:30 a.m.
Neither the man's or woman's identity had been released at press. Police also haven't released information about what may have prompted the tragic incident.
Rodriguez told KSAT that the apparent murder-suicide is "unfortunate" but that other hospital patients and staff are not in any immediate danger. Police are continuing their investigation.
