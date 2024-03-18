Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

City of San Antonio closes two busy downtown streets on Monday

The northbound lanes of South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard will be closed for the next year.

By on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 9:03 am

The northbound lanes of South Alamo between Market Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard have closed.
Screenshot / Google Street View
The northbound lanes of South Alamo between Market Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard have closed.
Brace for more headaches navigating downtown. Two separate construction projects shut down more lanes Monday in San Antonio's center city — and one of those closures will last roughly a year.

On Monday, work crews closed the northbound lanes of South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, according to city officials. The closure along the busy thoroughfare will until early 2025.

The work is associated with the South Alamo Street 2017 Bond Project, officials said. Drivers can sign up for construction updates via the city's SA Speak Up webpage.

Also on Monday, workers closed the southbound lanes of Santa Rosa Street for utility and road work. Since northbound traffic on the roadway was already shut down from Dolorosa Street to Cesar Chavez Street, the new closures mean Santa Rosa is completely impassable between the two side streets.

All lanes of Santa Rosa between Dolorosa and Cesar Chavez are scheduled to reopen this summer, according to the city.

The closures come as ongoing construction projects continue to snarl other parts of downtown, resulting in confusing detours, motorist frustration and a string of business failures.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

