San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn unveils kids' area with water coaster

Schatze’s Storybrook Park will make its debut this Saturday.

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 2:32 pm

click to enlarge Schatze’s Storybrook features a variety of kid-friendly features. - Courtesy Photo / Schlitterbahn
Courtesy Photo / Schlitterbahn
Schatze’s Storybrook features a variety of kid-friendly features.
Schlitterbahn will debut a new attraction this Saturday that officials with the New Braunfels water park are calling the world’s first water coaster for kids.

The Bow Wow Blaster coaster is part of a new children's area called Schatze’s Storybrook Park. The enclave includes six new slides, a 1,200-gallon tipping bucket and more than 70 interactive water features, spray toys and splash pads, according to the park.

Some 200 guests also can hang out under the park's new shade structures, officials said.

Schlitterbahn will hold a grand opening ceremony for the Bow Wow Blaster at 11 a.m. Saturday. Past that, ticket holders will have access to the new area and rides with their general admission or season pass tickets.

The New Braunfels attraction was in the news earlier this month for being named one of America's best waterparks based on visitor reviews. It's located at 400 N. Liberty Ave.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

April 17, 2024

