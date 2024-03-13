Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Democrats pump resources into Texas House races, including South San Antonio district

The DLCC is backing Kristian Carranza, a progressive running to unseat State Rep. John Lujan, a Republican who represents the historically Democratic district.

By on Wed, Mar 13, 2024 at 8:18 am

click to enlarge The Democratic Party arm for funding state races is putting cash behind Progressive Kristian Carranza (left) as she runs to unseat Texas Rep. John Lujan (right).
Courtesy Photo / Kristian Carranza (left) and Facebook / Texas Rep. John Lujan (right)
The Democratic Party arm for funding state races is putting cash behind Progressive Kristian Carranza (left) as she runs to unseat Texas Rep. John Lujan (right).
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which is dedicated to supporting state legislative races, is throwing support behind three Texas candidates this election cycle, including Kristian Carranza, who's running for a Texas House seat representing San Antonio's South Side.

Carranza, 33, a progressive community organizer, aims to unseat Texas Rep. John Lujan in historically Democratic Texas House District 118. Lujan flipped the redrawn district for Republicans during a 2021 special election then held it during the 2022 midterms, where he won by just 52%.

Carranza, who's also served as a regional director for the Democratic National Committee, told the San Antonio Report her party poured little cash into the 2022 race, allowing Lujan to benefit from major ad buys. She told the news outlet Democrats won't make that mistake this cycle — a claim bolstered by the DLCC's announcement of its first Texas spending for 2024.

The DLCC unveiled its plan Wednesday, saying it's also backing Sen. Morgan LaMantia in Senate District 27, which includes Brownsville and parts of the Rio Grande Valley, and State. Rep. Mihaela Plesa, who represents House District 70 in the Dallas suburbs.

“Texas Republicans are in a full-on civil war right now, with one of the most extreme legislatures in the country poised to get even more extreme," DLCC President Heather Williams said in an emailed statement. "These anti-education, anti-accountability Republicans are out of step with the people of Texas — many of whom have seen the rightward drift of Texas Republicans for a very long time."

The Lone Star State investment comes as the DLCC spends a record $60 million on state legislative races in Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, according to Reuters. The resources flow into those swing states as congressional gridlock dims prospects on Democrats passing laws at the federal level.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

