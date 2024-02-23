Downtown San Antonio Spurs arena could be one step closer to reality

click to enlarge
An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.
In a vote on Thursday, the University of Texas Board of Regents gave the City of San Antonio the exclusive option to buy or lease the 13½-acre downtown property where UTSA's Institute of Texan Cultures sits inside Hemisfair, News4SA reports
.
Although the board hasn't discussed details of the vote publicly, the agenda for its Thursday meeting said the transaction was for a "potential downtown revitalization project," leading many to believe the land could be the future site for a new downtown Spurs arena, reports the Express-News
.
San Antonio city leaders first approached Spurs officials about building a new downtown arena in January 2023, as reported by the Current
. Since then, rumors have swirled that a downtown Spurs arena could be in the works to replace the East Side's aging Frost Bank Center.
Even if the city plans to build a new basketball arena downtown, the Spurs won't be moving in for a while. The earliest the team could break its lease
at the Frost Bank Center isn't until 2026. Even then, breaking an early departure would come with an $84 million penalty.
