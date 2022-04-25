Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Early voting starts Monday on San Antonio's $1.2 billion bond package, state tax propositions

The bond package is the largest in Alamo City history and will fund affordable housing, along with upgrades to streets, drainage, parks, libraries and public safety facilities.

By on Mon, Apr 25, 2022 at 10:28 am

click to enlarge Voters waiting in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio. - SANFORD NOWLIN
Sanford Nowlin
Voters waiting in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio.
Early voting started Monday morning for the May 7 election that will include San Antonio's historic $1.2 billion bond package and two state constitutional amendments intended to cut property taxes.

The bond package is the largest in Alamo City history and will fund affordable housing, along with upgrades to streets, drainage, parks, libraries and public safety facilities. Voters will decide the fate of each via six separate ballot propositions.

At the state level, Proposition 1 would approve new tax cuts for elderly and disabled homeowners starting next year. Proposition 2 would raise the state’s homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Early voting locations and hours are available online. Early voting ends May 3.

Residents can also check their voter registration status.

