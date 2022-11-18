Earthquake damages historic building on University Health's downtown San Antonio campus

The building is closed and a safety zone has been established around its perimeter.

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 12:31 pm

The Robert B. Green Building, which suffered damage during Wednesday's earthquake, is over 100 years old. - Courtesy Photo / University Health
Courtesy Photo / University Health
The Robert B. Green Building, which suffered damage during Wednesday's earthquake, is over 100 years old.
The 5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio Wednesday did structural damage to downtown's historic Robert B. Green Building, University Health officials said.

Engineers determined that the building on University Health's center-city campus is unsafe following the quake, one of the strongest in state history. The structure has since been closed and a safety zone established around it, according to officials.

Although most clinical services at Robert B. Green were relocated in 2013, a handful of administrative services still operate out of the 100-year-old facility. University Health is working to relocate those to other spots around the city.

Although Robert B. Green appears to be the only San Antonio building significantly harmed by the temblor, engineers continue to examine other facilities at University Health's campus for damage.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas vote to block bill codifying same-sex marriage

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both voted against codifying marriage equality.

San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history

By Michael Karlis

Wednesday's 5.3 magnitude earthquake originated in West Texas near the Reeves and Culverson County Line, according to the USGS.

Bad Takes: The midterms show politicos' eagerness to fearmonger about crime instead of averting it

By Kevin Sánchez

Gov. Greg Abbott scare-paigned on a steady drip of "rainbow fentanyl" and crime and "open borders" and crime and "defund the police" and — you guessed it — crime.

Texas among the states with the most drunk drivers, report says

By Michael Karlis

Nearly 40% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by drunk drivers in 2020, according to the report.

Also in News

Texas among the states with the most drunk drivers, report says

By Michael Karlis

Nearly 40% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by drunk drivers in 2020, according to the report.

Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas vote to block bill codifying same-sex marriage

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both voted against codifying marriage equality.

Bad Takes: The midterms show politicos' eagerness to fearmonger about crime instead of averting it

By Kevin Sánchez

Gov. Greg Abbott scare-paigned on a steady drip of "rainbow fentanyl" and crime and "open borders" and crime and "defund the police" and — you guessed it — crime.

Texas Republicans waste no time filing anti-transgender bills ahead of next legislative session

By Michael Karlis

The two bills filed this week echo attempts made by AG Ken Paxton to classify gender affirming care as child abuse.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us