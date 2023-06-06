VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Electric-car rental company UFODrive lands in San Antonio

The Europe-based venture will deliver electric cars to travelers arriving at San Antonio International Airport and also to spots inside Loop 410.

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 3:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge UFODrive offers customers a fully digital, entirely contactless experience, operating everything through the UFODrive app. - Courtesy / UFODrive
Courtesy / UFODrive
UFODrive offers customers a fully digital, entirely contactless experience, operating everything through the UFODrive app.
Europe-based UFODrive is bringing what it's touting as the first all-digital, all-electric car rental company to San Antonio.

The company will service San Antonio International Airport, delivering electric cars to customers upon their arrival, according to company officials. It will also deliver rental cars anywhere within Loop 410.

"Our locations in Austin have been a great success, and San Antonio was a natural next step as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic cities in the state," CEO Aidan McClean said in a statement.

UFODrive's model options include the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model Y Performance, Polestar 2, Hyundai IONIQ and more.

In addition to its focus on emission-free vehicles, the company offers a digital, contactless experience, operating through a downloadable app. Bookings, vehicle entry, route planning and charging are all done digitally via the software.

What's more, complimentary charging, insurance and tolls are included with every vehicle rental, officials added.

"The new service will provide free delivery of electric vehicle rentals to travelers and residents in San Antonio, and the rental cost also includes many great perks like insurance, free charging, additional drivers and more," McClean said.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Family of San Antonio man shot while getting haircut at North Star Mall launches GoFundMe

By Michael Karlis

Police swarmed the North Star Mall on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of shots fired inside.

San Antonio stripper launches campaign to allow dancers here to perform nude again

By Michael Karlis

A San Antonio exotic dancer who goes by the name "Sunny" launched a website to raise interest in changing San Antonio's laws governing the trade.

Report: Despite historic parks funding, Texas Legislature failed to protect environment during session

By Sanford Nowlin

Under new a bill passed by the Texas Legislature, petrochemical plants would qualify for school-tax abatements, but renewable energy facilities wouldn't.

Bexar Sheriff files criminal charges over DeSantis' migrant flights from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard

By Sanford Nowlin

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar first launched an investigation into the Martha's Vineyard migrant flights on Sept.19.

Also in News

Report: Despite historic parks funding, Texas Legislature failed to protect environment during session

By Sanford Nowlin

Under new a bill passed by the Texas Legislature, petrochemical plants would qualify for school-tax abatements, but renewable energy facilities wouldn't.

Austin American-Statesman journalists go on strike for better pay, benefits and protections

By Michael Karlis

Reporters from the Austin American Statesman walked off the job Monday morning. The striking writers are demanding better pay and benefits from media conglomerate Gannett.

Texas bill to increase transparency in public records law left in limbo despite passing Legislature

By Vianna Davila, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (left) and House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Gov. Greg Abbott signs legislation barring trans youth from accessing transition-related care

By Alex Nguyen and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

People line the railing on all three levels of the outdoor rotunda of the state Capitol in Austin, and wave signs during a "Fight for Our Lives" rally in opposition of anti-LGBTQ bills on March 27.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us