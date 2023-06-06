Electric-car rental company UFODrive lands in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy / UFODrive UFODrive offers customers a fully digital, entirely contactless experience, operating everything through the UFODrive app.

Europe-based UFODrive is bringing what it's touting as the first all-digital, all-electric car rental company to San Antonio.



The company will service San Antonio International Airport, delivering electric cars to customers upon their arrival, according to company officials. It will also deliver rental cars anywhere within Loop 410.



"Our locations in Austin have been a great success, and San Antonio was a natural next step as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic cities in the state," CEO Aidan McClean said in a statement.



UFODrive's model options include the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model Y Performance, Polestar 2, Hyundai IONIQ and more.



In addition to its focus on emission-free vehicles, the company offers a digital, contactless experience, operating through a downloadable app. B ookings, vehicle entry, route planning and charging are all done digitally via the software.



What's more, complimentary charging, insurance and tolls are included with every vehicle rental, officials added.



" The new service will provide free delivery of electric vehicle rentals to travelers and residents in San Antonio, and the rental cost also includes many great perks like insurance, free charging, additional drivers and more," McClean said.