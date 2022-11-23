Eric Cantu, the teen shot by a San Antonio police officer, heading home after month in the hospital

Cantu was shot multiple times by a since-fired officer during an incident in a McDonald's parking lot.

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 10:58 am

click to enlarge Erik Cantu, 17, was taken off life support earlier this month. - GoFundMe / Support for Erik Cantu
GoFundMe / Support for Erik Cantu
Erik Cantu, 17, was taken off life support earlier this month.
Erik Cantu, the unarmed 17-year-old who was shot multiple times in a McDonald's parking lot by a since-fired San Antonio Police officer, has been discharged from University Hospital, KSAT reports.

Cantu spent more than month under hospital care after being shot at least four times in the Oct. 2 incident.

Brennand's bullets caused extensive damage to Cantu's stomach, diaphragm, lungs, liver, bicep and forearm, according to his family, and the teenager spent weeks on life support following the incident.

Cantu was taken off life support in early November and was reportedly awake and playing with Legos last week.

Brennand was fired from the force days after the shooting and was later charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The former officer was released from Bexar County Jail after posting a $200,000 bond and is awaiting a court date.

