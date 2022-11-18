Erik Cantu, Texas Earthquake: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 12:54 pm

click to enlarge Wednesday's 5.3 magnitude earthquake originated in West Texas near the Reeves and Culverson County Line, according to the USGS. - Screenshot / USGS Earthquake Map
Screenshot / USGS Earthquake Map
Wednesday's 5.3 magnitude earthquake originated in West Texas near the Reeves and Culverson County Line, according to the USGS.
SA's busy news week included fallout from Councilman Clayton Perry's hit-and-run charge, an update on a San Antonio teen critically wounded in a police shooting and a fricking — or should that be "fracking"? — earthquake.

Not surprisingly, all three of those landed in the Current's most-read news stories of the week.

But readers were also after entertainment news. Plenty of folks also checked out stories on the Rotary Ice Rink returning to downtown's Travis Park, not to mention concert news of interest to both metalheads and pop fans.

Read on to see what you might have missed.

10. Texas teacher fired after telling group of Black students that white people are superior

9. Grammy-winning pop star P!nk to perform at San Antonio's Alamodome next year

8. Band OTTTO, featuring Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo's son, playing San Antonio on Sunday

7. San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry to go on 'sabbatical' after no-confidence vote

6. A day after sabbatical vote, San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry says council can't tell him to resign

5. Popular San Antonio holiday attraction Rotary Ice Rink returns to Travis Park Nov. 18

4. San Antonio police release video of Councilman Clayton Perry's erratic encounter after car crash

3. San Antonio jewelry store Moretti's closing after 40 years in business

2. San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history

1. Erik Cantu, the San Antonio teen shot by a police officer, is awake, playing with Legos, family says

