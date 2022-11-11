San Antonio jewelry store Moretti's closing after 40 years in business

click to enlarge
Google Maps Street View
Owner Mike Moretti is ready to retire and plans to close his business when he does.
Moretti's Fine Jewelry store is closing after roughly four decades of serving Alamo City customers, MySA reports
.
The retailer isn't closing due to a lack of business, according to the news site. Instead, owner Mike Moretti is finally ready to retire.
Moretti was 27 when he opened Moretti Family Jewelry in Alamo Heights in the 1980s, MySA reports. Eventually, the store outgrew its space, later relocating to a spot at the North Star Mall then to its current address on U.S. Highway 281 North.
As a farewell, Moretti Fine Jewelry launched a going-out-of-business sale Thursday, which includes discounts of up to 70% off, according to the news site.
