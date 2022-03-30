Fancy dog-grooming boutique opens in San Antonio’s Alamo Heights neighborhood

Instagram / petbarsa
A new luxury dog-grooming boutique is now open at 5231 Broadway Street.
San Antonio pet parents now have one more spot at which to pamper their pups. A new (and capital letter-free) luxury dog-grooming boutique, petbar, has opened north of downtown.
Located at 5231 Broadway St., petbar offers self- and full-service washing, as well as luxury grooming by puppy-primping pros. The store also offers taxi services to get canines to and from their appointments.
For pet parents who prefer to DIY, petbar also offers monthly memberships, which include unlimited baths and brushing for a monthly fee. Membership costs are based on the size of the dog, from small — under 10 pounds — to those over 80 pounds.
The shop is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Last washes of the day are scheduled a half hour before closing time, and groomers take appointments via its website
.
