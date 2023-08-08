Former Rey Feo, family members plead guilty to federal bid-rigging charges

click to enlarge
Kenneth "Ken" Flores (right) waves to the crowd during his time as Rey Feo LXX.
Three members of a San Antonio family that includes one-time members of Fiesta royalty pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges related to rigging bids for U.S. Army contracts, according to the Justice Department
The feds indicted Kenneth "Ken" Flores, 50, his brother Christopher Flores, 54, and mother Irma Flores, 74, in April on allegations they conspired to defraud the United States by fixing contracts and awards for janitorial work at Army medical facilities. The indictment accused them of paying bribes to a pair of federal officials so they cut competitors out of the bidding process.
Family patriarch Antonio "Tony" Flores Jr. was also named in the indictment, but the charges against him were dismissed Monday, Justice Department officials said.
Under Monday's deal, Ken Flores pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the federal government and now faces up to five years in prison. Christopher and Irma Flores each pleaded guilty to a new charge of paying a gratuity to a public official. Their charges each carry a top penalty of two years behind bars.
All three are scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 27. They also agreed to pay $3.7 million in restitution.
Both Ken and Tony Flores are former holders of Fiesta San Antonio's Rey Feo title, while Irma Flores in 2003 became the first Hispanic woman to serve as president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, according to an Express-News
The Floreses operate San Antonio-based companies including Allegiance Environmental Services and Helpful Hands Inc.
According to the Justice Department, Ken, Christopher and Irma Flores paid out a total of nearly $275,000 in bribes to companies set up by a pair of civilian government workers in exchange for help landing "millions of dollars in work on Army healthcare housekeeping and janitorial services contracts."
The two civilian employees — Karisa Waysepappy Kelley and John Jordan “Chip” Mathes — pleaded guilty to federal charges in February, according to DOJ officials.
