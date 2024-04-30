Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Man with 'Edgar' haircut spotted swimming laps in San Antonio River

'Now he got 20 arms and 10 legs,' one person commented on the clip.

By on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 at 4:42 pm

click to enlarge Swimming in the San Antonio River is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a $500 fine. - Shutterstock / Willowtreehouse
Shutterstock / Willowtreehouse
Swimming in the San Antonio River is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a $500 fine.
A video of a man swimming laps in the San Antonio River has gone viral on social media, leaving many commenters on the clip expressing revulsion and disgust.

In the footage, a man with a bowl-style haircut style many in South Texas refer to as the "Edgar" swims freestyle along the San Pedro Creek extension of the River Walk. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Edgar is swimming in S.A. Riverwalk!" reads a caption on the clip.

The video has garnered more than 1,500 likes and nearly 100 comments since being posted on Monday by the Instagram account @sanantoniofoo.
Needless to say, plenty of commenters were appalled by the man's choice to swim in the waterway basketball commentator Charles Barkley, a frequent San Antonio detractor once referred to as a "muddy creek." Some even expressed concern for poor Edgar's health.

"Now he got 20 arms and 10 legs," user @prettygirltrapz commented. "4 feet and 8 toes on each. God damnit."

Others warned that the man was swimming in water contaminated with bodily waste.

"I've literally seen homeless people and drunk people pee in that," user @the_lovely_lupita wrote.

Despite the concerns, Edgar isn't the first, nor likely the last, person to take a dip in the San Antonio River.

In September 2022, a video of a woman swimming in the downtown portion of the River Walk went viral. Perhaps the weirdest recent River Walk incident happened in 2019, when downtown visitors witnessed a man giving himself what appeared to be a self-baptism.

For those needing a reminder, swimming in the San Antonio River is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a $500 fine, according to a city ordinance.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

