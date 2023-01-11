Gas leak at San Antonio's high-end Hotel Emma sends 15 to hospital

The leak is isolated to two floors of the luxury hotel, a local TV station reports.

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 2:41 pm

click to enlarge Hotel Emma first opened in 2015 and is one of the few 5-star-hotels in San Antonio. - Shutterstock / Joshua Rainey Photography
Shutterstock / Joshua Rainey Photography
Hotel Emma first opened in 2015 and is one of the few 5-star-hotels in San Antonio.
More than a dozen guests and workers at San Antonio's luxurious Hotel Emma were rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon due to a carbon monoxide leak, according to media reports.

According to KSAT, 15 people, most of whom were employees, were taken from the historic hotel after complaining of illness. San Antonio Fire Department officials declined to elaborate on the number of guests transported to a local hospital, KENS 5 reports.

In an emailed statement, Pearl officials confirmed that Hotel Emma and nearby restaurant Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery were safely evacuated and that officials at the development are "watching the situation closely."

"We are supporting SAFD’s evacuation efforts and keeping the area clear while they conduct their investigation," the statement said. "Southerleigh, which was also evacuated, will reopen at 4 p.m. this afternoon. The rest of Pearl’s properties have not been impacted and remain open."

SAFD dispatched crews to Hotel Emma around 11 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about a person suffering from nausea and headaches, according to KSAT's reporting. Upon arrival, several more people complained of similar symptoms.

Although authorities didn't say precisely where the leak originated, KSAT reports the incident was isolated to two floors in the hotel. The property was evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to KENS 5.

Hotel Emma opened in 2015 a crown jewel of the then newly renovated Pearl district. It's one of the most highest-end hotel properties in San Antonio.

