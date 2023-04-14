Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Gov. Greg Abbott rails against 'leftist radical agenda' during San Antonio school voucher speech

Abbott touted his signature school voucher bill as it remains stuck in Texas' lower legislative chamber.

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 11:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about school vouchers at St. Mary's Magdalene Catholic School on San Antonio's West Side on Thursday. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about school vouchers at St. Mary's Magdalene Catholic School on San Antonio's West Side on Thursday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott brought his statewide "Parental Empowerment" tour to San Antonio's St. Mary's Magdalene Catholic School on Thursday night, touting the merits of his signature school voucher bill.

However, that legislation, Senate Bill 8, appears — at least for now — stuck in the Texas House of Representatives. It's likely to face an uphill battle due to continued resistance from rural Republicans and coalitions of public school district, experts have warned.

Abbott's near half-hour talk was a mix of conservative fear-mongering, Texas exceptionalism and misleading educational statistics. Appearing agitated at several points, he delivered much of the speech in a raised voice, addressing a packed and stifling-hot gymnasium.

"One thing I've learned as I've traveled across the state of Texas is parents are angry about the fact that school curriculum is getting away from that reading, writing, math and science and teaching things like the woke, leftist radical agenda," Abbott said, his voice rising almost to a shout. "It gets away from the fundamentals. Let me tell you, schools are for education, not indoctrination."

At one point, Abbott relayed a story about private-school principal who left public education because a history teacher at her old school taught children to "disrespect the flag."

"She loved being a public school teacher, except one thing after another happened that caused her to leave being a public school teacher," the governor said. "But she said that the straw that broke the camel's back was when she saw a history teacher teaching children to disrespect the flag of the United States of America."

The crowd responded with gasps.

The Current was unable to verify Abbott's story independently. The governor didn't identify the private-school principal nor did he mention the name or location of her old school. Neither did he explain how the students were taught to disrespect the flag.

During the talk, Abbott drew on the notion of Texas exceptionalism to explain why the time is now for the state to embrace "school choice."

Critics have attacked the governor's use of "school choice" to describe his voucher plan, arguing that many parents, especially rural ones, won't have a choice about which private schools to send their children. Education experts have also warned that the program will slash funding for public school districts across the state.

"In Texas, when we seek to achieve goals, we seek only one thing: it's to be No. 1," Abbott said. "If you think we're seeking to be anything other than No. 1, then you're not a Texan."

However, Texas currently ranks No. 38 when it comes to public school education, according to a study conducted by the homeschooling resource agency Schoolaroo.

Abbott assured the crowd that similar voucher programs, including one in Florida, have proven fruitful and boosted students' test scores. However, critics maintain the numbers tell a different story.

States that have enacted large-scale voucher programs, including Florida, Louisiana and Arizona, rank among the ten worst school systems in the nation, according to the Schoolaroo analysis.

Michigan State University education policy professor Joshua Cowen, who spent years studying vouchers across the country, recently told the Current that Louisiana's school voucher program resulted is a loss of learning on par with that caused by Hurricane Katrina.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

In WTF move, study names San Antonio River Walk one of the nation's biggest 'tourist traps'

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio River Walk was also named one of the most beautiful spots in the United States last year by luxury travel agency Kuoni.

The target of Ted Cruz's latest celebrity slap fight? San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

By Sanford Nowlin

Sen. Ted Cruz and Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich have had choice words for each other lately.

Two former members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty, family members indicted on federal charges

By Sanford Nowlin

Kenneth "Ken" Flores (right) waves to the crowd during his time as Rey Feo LXX.

Also in News

Abortion drug remains approved, with restrictions, appeals court rules

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Women march through the streets of San Antonio last summer to protest the state automatically banning abortion after Roe. v. Wade was overturned.

Juror blasts Texas Gov. Abbott’s threat to pardon Black Lives Matter protest shooter as a 'travesty'

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott shows he's serious at a press event.

Environmental groups sue EPA over water pollution standards

By Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

Environmental groups sue EPA over water pollution standards

Two fellow Texas House conservatives call on Rep. Bryan Slaton to resign over investigation

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton speaks at a right-wing summit last year hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us