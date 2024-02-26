FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Greg Abbott tells U.N. to 'go pound sand' over concerns about LGBTQ+ rights in Texas

Last month, groups encouraged the U.N. to investigate human rights violations against LGBTQ+ Texans.

By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 1:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rails against transgender athletes and crossdressing teachers during a rally in San Antonio last week. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rails against transgender athletes and crossdressing teachers during a rally in San Antonio last week.
Gov. Greg Abbott over the weekend told the United Nations to “go pound sand” in response to a recent petition by human rights groups asking the international organization to investigate LGBTQ+ civil rights violations in Texas.

On Jan. 22, groups including Equality Texas, the ACLU of Texas, GLAAS, the Human Rights Campaign and the University of Texas at Austin School of Law Human Rights Clinic submitted a joint letter urging the U.N. to look into civil rights abuses affecting the state's LGBTQ+ community.

“Doing so would bring international awareness, clear recommendations to rectify human rights issues, and undeniable pressure on U.S. public and private entities to ensure equality for LGBTQIA+ Texans in our state,” ACLU of Texas Executive Director Oni K. Blair said in a statement.

The groups referenced seven laws recently passed by the Texas legislature targeting LGBTQ+ Texans. Among other things, those bills — all signed by Abbott — would restrict local governments from enacting non-discriminatory ordinances, ban public drag performances and enable public schools to ban LGBTQ+ books.

Despite the seriousness of the concerns raised by the letter, Abbott tweeted a blunt, six-word response on Sunday: “The U.N. can go pound sand.” He offered no other comment.
More than 140 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were filed during the state’s last legislative session alone, according to the letter.

Ian L. Haddock, founder of the Houston-based Normal Anomaly, a group representing Black and queer Texans, said Abbott's response to the letter shows his willingness to further push aside an already marginalized group.

"The particular things highlighted in the letter were all detrimental to the LGBT community and send the signal that they're not wanted in Texas," Haddock said. "The governor responded in a way that says that LGBT people don't matter in this state and that they don't exist — and it supports the erasure of their identities."

Just the same, Abbott appears to have doubled down in his rhetoric against LGBTQ+ Texans.

During a campaign stop in San Antonio last week supporting Republican House District 121 candidate Marc LaHood, the governor bragged about passing Senate Bill 15, which banned transgender athletes from participating in college sports and railed against “cross-dressing” teachers in Texas public schools.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Downtown San Antonio Spurs arena could be one step closer to reality

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

Social media questions placement of San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring Wemby

By Michael Karlis

Louis Vuitton's Victor Wembanyama billboard is located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side.

Serial killer hysteria returns to Austin after another body pulled from Lady Bird Lake

By Michael Karlis

Rumors and speculation about a "Rainey Street Ripper" continue to circle in Austin.

To Texas With Love: What Russia's support of TEXIT tells us about the frayed nature of U.S. politics

By Michael Karlis

TNM President Daniel Miller delivers a petition demanding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott call a special session to discuss the possibility of TEXIT.

Louis Vuitton installation featuring Wemby pops up in San Antonio's Southtown

By Michael Karlis

Louis Vuitton installation featuring Wemby pops up in San Antonio's Southtown

Air Force member from San Antonio dies after lighting self on fire to protest war in Gaza

By Sanford Nowlin

The Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., as last photographed by Google.

San Antonio's airport touted a banner year, but the numbers suggests otherwise

By Heywood Sanders

Of the major airlines, only Delta experienced growth in San Antonio passengers from 2019.

Far-right Republicans are coming for centrist U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales’ seat in the GOP primary

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

Candidates to the right of U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales accuse him of breaking with other Republicans on issues ranging from gun control to border security.
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us