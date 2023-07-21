Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Heat stroke death of San Antonio worker triggers $1 million lawsuit

The suit comes as Gov. Greg Abbott's 'Death Star' bill, outlawing mandatory water breaks, is set to take effect in September.

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Despite construction worker Gabriel Infante's internal body temperature reaching 110 degrees, a foreman told responding medical personal that his symptoms were the result of illicit drug use. - Wikimedia Commons / Brian Turner
Wikimedia Commons / Brian Turner
Despite construction worker Gabriel Infante's internal body temperature reaching 110 degrees, a foreman told responding medical personal that his symptoms were the result of illicit drug use.
The mother of a 24-year-old construction worker who died of heat stroke while on the job last summer in San Antonio has filed a lawsuit against his employer.

Gabriel Infante was working for B Comm Constructors, digging to move an internet fiber optic cable on June 23, 2022, when he began experiencing stroke-like symptoms, including confusion, an altered mental state, dizziness, and eventually, loss of consciousness, according to the lawsuit.

B Comms Constructors was unavailable for immediate comment.

Temperatures that day reached over 100 degrees, and humidity was hovering at 75%, the lawsuit states.

A foreman, who insisted that Infante’s symptoms were because of drugs, called for a coworker to dial 911. When emergency services arrived, the foreman continued to hound medics to perform a drug test on Infante.

When Infante arrived at the hospital, his internal body temperature was 110 degrees. He died the following day.

The lawsuit alleges that B Comm Constructors failed to provide a safe working environment for employees and neglected to implement necessary safety measures, including regular breaks, shaded areas, and hydration stations. Infante’s mother, Velma, who is represented by Hilliard Law, is seeking $1 million in damages.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, at least 42 outdoor Texas workers died between 2011 and 2021 from environmental exposure, as previously reported by the Current. However, that number likely represents an undercount since it doesn’t include heart attacks, which is associated with intense heat as well.

Despite so many working Texans dying from heat exposure, Gov. Greg Abbott signed the so-called “Death Star” bill in June, nullifying local ordinances that would mandate 10-minute water breaks for outdoor laborers.

Houston has already filed a lawsuit against the state, arguing that the Death Star bill, officially called House Bill 2127, violates the Texas State Constitution. San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said this week that he anticipates the Alamo City taking similar action.

That law is set to go into effect on Sept. 1, pending possible litigation.
Related
Under House Bill 2127, municipalities are barred from passing local ordinances that exceed current state laws that govern business, agriculture and other areas.

San Antonio will likely sue state over 'Death Star' bill, city attorney says: Houston has already filed a lawsuit arguing that House Bill 2127 violates the Texas Constitution.


Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio to witness two rare solar eclipses in 2023 and 2024

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio is located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses.

CPS Energy asks San Antonio customers to conserve energy on Thursday

By Michael Karlis

CPS Energy customers are encouraged to avoid using large appliances and turning up their thermostats, especially between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

It's easier to rent an apartment in San Antonio than most other cities, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Rentals in the Alamo City remain on the market for 44 days on average, with only about seven people competing for each property, according to the new report.

Justice Department launches probe into Texas' treatment of migrants at the border

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Department of Public Safety both deny the allegations made in the Hearst News report, saying that no orders have been given that would "compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally."

Also in News

DOJ to sue Gov. Greg Abbott over buoy barrier on the Rio Grande

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott deployed buoys and razor wire along the Rio Grande earlier this month as part of his controversial multimillion dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.

U.S. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife names small owl native to South Texas a threatened species

By Jace Gertz

A biologist holds a cactus ferruginous pygmy owl before releasing it into the wild.

Justice Department launches probe into Texas' treatment of migrants at the border

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Department of Public Safety both deny the allegations made in the Hearst News report, saying that no orders have been given that would "compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally."

Prisoners’ relatives and former inmates plead for help as deaths mount in sweltering Texas prisons

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Tona Southards, whose 36-year-old son died in a Texas prison during the June 2023 heat wave, falls to her knees as she leads a prayer circle outside the Texas Capitol. Southards and other prison rights advocates called for Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to install air conditioning in Texas prisons.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us