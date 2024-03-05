FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

'Jet Car' thrill seeker will use to break speed record spotted on San Antonio highway

Thrill seeker Jim 'Jet' Neilson plans to use his vehicle, which looks like a wheeled rocket, to break break a land speed record in Hondo.

By on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 at 10:23 am

A photo of a "Jet Car" cruising down Interstate 10 in San Antonio — and hauled by a man planning to break a world speed record in South Texas — went viral on social media over the weekend.

A user on the R/sanantonio Reddit page spotted the black, orange and white vehicle being hauled on the back of a trailer down Interstate 10 in San Antonio.

"Just seen on IH-10," Reddit user @UrbExInferis wrote when he posted the image of the car, which resembles a wheeled jet plane minus its wings.

Just seen on IH-10
byu/UrbExInferis insanantonio

The "Jet Car" belongs to Jim "Jet" Neilson, a thrill seeker who claims to hold the world land speed record for a vehicle with rubber tires on pavement. Nelson reached speeds of 404 miles per hour during that record, according to an interview posted on the Pockets Auto List YouTube channel two years ago.


The Current was unable to independently verify whether Neilson actually holds that record.

During the interview, Neilson said his new jet-powered vehicle, equipped with an F4 Phantom engine, packs 50,000 horsepower and can reach speeds of 700 miles per hour.

Neilson, who lives in Panama City, Panama, has been hanging around the parking lot of a Sam's Club on De Zavala Road in Northwest San Antonio, where he's spoken with curious onlookers, according to local Redditors who met him over the weekend.

"Dude has been set up at Sam's on De Zavala selling T-shirts," Reddit user @sa1126 commented. "He's gonna be trying to break a record in Hondo soon."

Indeed, the Port Lavaca Wave reported in October that Neilson had set up shop in Hondo and wants to break a world record somewhere in South Texas. It's unclear from press reports precisely when Neilson will try to set the new record.

Needless to say, folks on social media were impressed with Neilson's ride, which looks like something out of a science fiction movie.

"Damn, that's pretty sick," Reddit user @ Lost_Philosiphy commented. "Actual land rocket."

Others said they would buy tickets to see him try to set a new record.

Despite the excitement surrounding the rocket car, it's not the first time an oddity has been spotted speeding down a San Antonio highway.

In April, a San Antonio man went viral on social media after he was spotted driving a super-sized Lowe's shopping cart down Loop 410.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

