Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

The video has garnered more than 700,000 views on Twitter and Instagram.

By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 1:01 pm

Jay Ruelas, the man driving the super-sized shopping cart, owns a company that specializes in custom automobiles.
TikTok / Kiki Consuelo
Jay Ruelas, the man driving the super-sized shopping cart, owns a company that specializes in custom automobiles.
A video of a man driving down a San Antonio freeway in a super-sized Lowe’s shopping cart has gone viral.

In the clip first posted on TikTok by Kiki Consuelo, a driver is seen cruising down Loop 410 in the jumbo-sized cart. The vehicle, captured whizzing past landmarks near the Austin Highway exit, appears to have rearview mirrors, suggesting it may be street legal.
The video has circulated on social media since last week, grabbing at least 700,000 views combined on Twitter and Instagram, where it was shared by local entertainment website Do210.

Turns out the driver, San Antonio resident Jay Ruelas, has made a career out of making motorized vehicles out of bizarre objects, according to Do210's Instagram post. Ruelas owns Texas Corn Field Customs, which as also built a mega-sized car in the shape of a child’s wagon and cars made out of coffins, among other odd creations.

The comments on Do210's Instagram post were largely positive, although a few people noted that Ruelas should have made the vehicle into an H-E-B shopping cart, making his contraption even more puro San Antonio.

Others simply looked for a Lone Star State connection. “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” user @j.law___ said.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

