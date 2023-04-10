Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

In the clip first posted on TikTok by Kiki Consuelo, a driver is seen cruising down Loop 410 in the jumbo-sized cart. The vehicle, captured whizzing past landmarks near the Austin Highway exit, appears to have rearview mirrors, suggesting it may be street legal.
The video has circulated on social media since last week, grabbing at least 700,000 views combined on Twitter and Instagram, where it was shared by local entertainment website Do210.
Turns out the driver, San Antonio resident Jay Ruelas, has made a career out of making motorized vehicles out of bizarre objects, according to Do210's Instagram post. Ruelas owns Texas Corn Field Customs, which as also built a mega-sized car in the shape of a child’s wagon and cars made out of coffins, among other odd creations.
The comments on Do210's Instagram post were largely positive, although a few people noted that Ruelas should have made the vehicle into an H-E-B shopping cart, making his contraption even more puro San Antonio.
Others simply looked for a Lone Star State connection. “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” user @j.law___ said.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter