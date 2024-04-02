Judge approves $2.3 million bid to buy Chris Pettit's San Antonio mansion

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Gargotta approved a bid by Edward Galt Steves, CEO of door manufacturer Steves & Sons Inc., on the 6,500-square-foot property, according to the daily.
Steves’ offer was the sole bid on the distinctive multi-level home, which sat vacant for nearly 15 months. It was initially listed for $4 million in 2022, and the asking price eventually dropped to $2.8 million, according to Zillow.
Federal prosecutors charged Pettit with operating a Ponzi-type scheme to defraud affluent and elderly San Antonio-area residents out of tens of millions of dollars. Last month, he was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison.
The sale of Pettit's home, nicknamed the “Wedding Cake” due to its unique tiered design, marks the final sale of the one-time attorney's vast array of real estate assets. The selloff began after his law firm, Chris Pettit & Associates, filed for bankruptcy in 2022.
