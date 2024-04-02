Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Judge approves $2.3 million bid to buy Chris Pettit's San Antonio mansion

Edward Galt Steves, CEO of San Antonio door manufacturer Steves & Sons was the sole bidder on the 6,500-square-foot property.

By on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 at 10:39 am

click to enlarge Former San Antonio attorney Chris Pettit was forced to sell the home after his law firm filed for bankruptcy in 2022. - Realtor.com
Realtor.com
Former San Antonio attorney Chris Pettit was forced to sell the home after his law firm filed for bankruptcy in 2022.
A bankruptcy judge on Monday signed off on the $2.3 million sale of disgraced former attorney Chis Pettit’s Alamo Heights mansion to a local businessman, the Express-News reports.

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Gargotta approved a bid by Edward Galt Steves, CEO of door manufacturer Steves & Sons Inc., on the 6,500-square-foot property, according to the daily.

Steves’ offer was the sole bid on the distinctive multi-level home, which sat vacant for nearly 15 months. It was initially listed for $4 million in 2022, and the asking price eventually dropped to $2.8 million, according to Zillow.

Federal prosecutors charged Pettit with operating a Ponzi-type scheme to defraud affluent and elderly San Antonio-area residents out of tens of millions of dollars. Last month, he was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison.

The sale of Pettit's home, nicknamed the “Wedding Cake” due to its unique tiered design, marks the final sale of the one-time attorney's vast array of real estate assets. The selloff began after his law firm, Chris Pettit & Associates, filed for bankruptcy in 2022.
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's coliseum-style home still on the market

Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's coliseum-style home still on the market
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's coliseum-style home still on the market
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

