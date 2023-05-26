VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Kendall Batchelor, daughter of a San Antonio car dealer, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal crash

The daughter of businessman Ken Batchelor got the maximum sentence in her widely watched intoxication manslaughter trial.

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 10:45 am

Kendall Lauren Batchelor will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to a news report.
Courtesy Photo / Kendall County Sheriff's Office
Kendall Lauren Batchelor will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to a news report.
Kendall Lauren Batchelor, the daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $10,000 in her Kendall County intoxication manslaughter trial, the Boerne Star reports.

The sentence, handed down Wednesday, was the maximum the jury could give the 23-year-old.

On Monday, the same jury found Batchelor guilty of driving on the wrong side of the road on June 2, 2022, when her black Ford F-250 pickup slammed head-on into a sedan driven by 49-year-old David Belter. Belter died on impact.

During trial testimony last week, Batchelor admitted that she was intoxicated at the time of the collision.

The reconvened to determine Batchelor's sentence, which could range from two to 20 years behind bars. The jury determined that, in this case, her vehicle was a deadly weapon, increasing the seriousness of the charge, according to the Boerne Star.

As a result, Batchelor will be required to serve at least half her sentence before she's eligible for parole, the Star also reports.

The widely watched trial wasn't the first time Batchelor ran into trouble with the law, Kendall County prosecutors argued.

During legal proceedings, prosecutors stated that Batchelor had received several minor in-possession charges, two DWI charges and failed more than one sobriety test, according to the Boerne Star.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

