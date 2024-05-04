Letter carriers hope to make record collections for San Antonio Food Bank

click to enlarge Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank A line of cars wait to receive food from the San Antonio Food Bank

The NALC has held its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for 32 years, and for this installment, San Antonio letter carriers have an ambitious goal:

a record-breaking 500,000 pounds of food in one day.

The group is asking Alamo City residents to help by donating at least one pound of food by leaving it in their mailbox on Saturday, May 11.

You’re not really gonna eat that can of corn that’s been sitting in the back of your pantry, are you?The Alamo Branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) knows someone who will, and the labor organization is calling on San Antonio to help feed its own.collecting

NALC's local chapter has provided plastic bags to more than 800,000 San Antonio-area households, all to be filled with non-perishable food items and returned to mailboxes on May 11. Letter carriers do the rest by collecting the donations along their usual routes.

All the donations will go to the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves more than 100,000 individuals weekly. This time of year, food donations from Thanksgiving and Christmas begin to peter out, and the nonprofit sometimes struggles to keep its pantries full.



