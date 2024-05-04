Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Letter carriers hope to make record collections for San Antonio Food Bank

The Alamo Branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers will collect food donations from residents on Saturday, May 11.

By on Sat, May 4, 2024 at 8:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A line of cars wait to receive food from the San Antonio Food Bank - Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
Courtesy / San Antonio Food Bank
A line of cars wait to receive food from the San Antonio Food Bank
You’re not really gonna eat that can of corn that’s been sitting in the back of your pantry, are you?

The Alamo Branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) knows someone who will, and the labor organization is calling on San Antonio to help feed its own.

The NALC has held its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for 32 years, and for this installment, San Antonio letter carriers have an ambitious goal: collecting a record-breaking 500,000 pounds of food in one day. The group is asking Alamo City residents to help by donating at least one pound of food by leaving it in their mailbox on Saturday, May 11.

NALC's local chapter has provided plastic bags to more than 800,000 San Antonio-area households, all to be filled with non-perishable food items and returned to mailboxes on May 11. Letter carriers do the rest by collecting the donations along their usual routes.

All the donations will go to the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves more than 100,000 individuals weekly. This time of year, food donations from Thanksgiving and Christmas begin to peter out, and the nonprofit sometimes struggles to keep its pantries full.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio man tied to 'incel' ideology gets 5 years in prison for online threat

By Sanford Nowlin

Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez allegedly shared these photos on social media.

Alleged Market Square Fiesta shooter was out on $35,000 bond

By Michael Karlis

Mikey Valdez, 18, was arrested on felony charges including theft of vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon earlier this month, according to court records.

San Antonio paying $119,000 to man shot by 'less lethal' police rounds at George Floyd protest

By Sanford Nowlin

An unidentified officer approaches Alexander Lance in a widely circulated video from a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest.

San Antonio police ID deceased Market Square shooting suspects

By Michael Karlis

Saturday's shooting marks the second-time a shooting has occurred during Fiesta celebrations at Market Square over the past two years.

Bad Takes: Texas Republicans' war on DEI is a war on public institutions

By Kevin Sanchez

The University of Texas at Austin laid off some 50 staffers who did DEI work for the campus.

Assclown Alert: Getting what you wish for with the Texas Republican Party

By Sanford Nowlin

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales to represent a South Texas district that includes a portion of San Antonio.

Elections regulator hearing complaint about Ted Cruz has yard sign for senator's campaign

By Sanford Nowlin

Elections regulator hearing complaint about Ted Cruz has yard sign for senator's campaign

Supreme Court won't block Texas law requiring porn sites to verify users' ages

By Sanford Nowlin

This gentleman either lives outside of Texas or has figured out how VPNs work.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us