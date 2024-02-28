FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Manny Pelaez snacks, rolls eyes during San Antonio council meeting on Gaza conflict

The likely mayoral candidate's behavior came as activists urged council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

By on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 8:50 pm

click to enlarge District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez clacks away on his laptop while San Antonio residents express their concerns about the bloodshed in Gaza. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez clacks away on his laptop while San Antonio residents express their concerns about the bloodshed in Gaza.
Councilman Manny Pelaez snacked, typed on his computer and rolled his eyes at a speaker as pro-Palestinian activists attending City Council's Wednesday meeting urged the body to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Pelaez's behavior drew criticism from speakers early in the meeting after he began typing on a laptop while Isabella Briseño, the public comment session's first speaker, addressed the dais. She was among those seeking a ceasefire resolution.

"If you're finally going to show your face here, the least you can do is get off your laptop and stop sending emails," Briseño said to Pelaez, a likely mayoral candidate. "It's disrespectful."

Pelaez has been absent from public comment sessions since withdrawing his signature earlier this year from a memo that would have forced a special council meeting to debate a ceasefire resolution. As part of that discussion, activists also wanted San Antonio to end its friendship city status with Tel Aviv over the conflict.

After Briseño called out Pelaez, the councilman rolled his eyes.

As the meeting progressed, Pelaez tore open a bag of snacks and popped a soda can while residents spoke about Aaron Bushnell, the 25-year-old U.S. Air Force member who lit himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. this week to protest the war in Gaza.

Bushnell — who was stationed in San Antonio — yelled "Free Palestine" as flames engulfed his body. He later died from his injuries.

Speakers blasted Pelaez for snacking on the dais as they memorialized Bushnell.

"Manny, I'm gonna need you to get your shit together and stop eating and start listening," pro-Palestinian activist Lliana Bollon said, directly addressing the councilman.

Community activist Molly Wright encouraged Pelaez to act more like Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte and "at least pretend to care."

Pelaez walked off the dias during Wright's remarks, drawing boos and jeers from the crowd.

Pealez was the only council member eating or drinking during the meeting. He also was the only person on the dais with an open laptop  as speakers took turns at the microphone.

Pro-Palestinian activists will hold a vigil for Bushnell at 5:30 p.m. Friday outside the Public Theater of San Antonio at San Pedro Springs Park.

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

