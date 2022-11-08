Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Councilman Perry should resign if hit-and-run allegations are true

District 10 San Antonio City Councilman has been cited seven times for moving violations between 2008 and 1017, according to TPR.

***BREAKING****@Ron_Nirenberg released a statement re: @district10perry ' suspected involvement in a hit-and-run Sunday night, which @dilloncollier and I broke last night



"If the details in the police report regarding Sunday night are accurate, Councilman Perry should resign."