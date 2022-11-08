Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Councilman Perry should resign if hit-and-run allegations are true

"If the details in the police report regarding Sunday night are accurate, Councilman Perry should resign," Nirenberg said in a statement tweeted out by KSAT reporter Garrett Brnger.
***BREAKING****@Ron_Nirenberg released a statement re: @district10perry ' suspected involvement in a hit-and-run Sunday night, which @dilloncollier and I broke last night— Garrett Brnger (@BrngerReports) November 8, 2022
"If the details in the police report regarding Sunday night are accurate, Councilman Perry should resign."
Council staff have discussed the possibility of adding Perry to the no confidence vote scheduled for Councilman Mario Bravo on Thursday, according to a Texas Public Radio report.
Councilman Perry is considered a suspect in a hit-and-run Sunday evening on the city's North Side, according to a KSAT report, citing redacted SAPD records and unnamed law enforcement personnel. For more details, see the Current's report from earlier Tuesday.
According to TPR, Perry has been cited seven times for moving violations between 2008 and 2017. Four of those were for speeding infractions.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter