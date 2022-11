Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Councilman Perry should resign if hit-and-run allegations are true

click to enlarge Facebook / District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry District 10 San Antonio City Councilman has been cited seven times for moving violations between 2008 and 1017, according to TPR.

***BREAKING****@Ron_Nirenberg released a statement re: @district10perry ' suspected involvement in a hit-and-run Sunday night, which @dilloncollier and I broke last night



"If the details in the police report regarding Sunday night are accurate, Councilman Perry should resign." — Garrett Brnger (@BrngerReports) November 8, 2022

In a statement released Tuesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Councilman Clayton Perry should resign if a TV news report that he's a suspect in a Sunday hit-and-run incident is true."If the details in the police report regarding Sunday night are accurate, Councilman Perry should resign," Nirenberg said in a statement tweeted out by KSAT reporter Garrett Brnger.Council staff have discussed the possibility of adding Perry to the no confidence vote scheduled for Councilman Mario Bravo on Thursday, according to a Texas Public Radio report Councilman Perry is considered a suspect in a hit-and-run Sunday evening on the city's North Side, according to a KSAT report , citing redacted SAPD records and unnamed law enforcement personnel. For more details, see the Current's report from earlier Tuesday.According to TPR, Perry has been cited seven times for moving violations between 2008 and 2017. Four of those were for speeding infractions.