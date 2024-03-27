Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

McCombs dealership Native American statue now at San Antonio-area high school

The head of a Native American group said he's frustrated a public institution is now displaying the statue.

By on Wed, Mar 27, 2024 at 11:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The statue known at "The Chief" greeted customers at the San Antonio's McCombs Superior Hyundai dealership for decades. It was removed in July. - Samantha Serna
Samantha Serna
The statue known at "The Chief" greeted customers at the San Antonio's McCombs Superior Hyundai dealership for decades. It was removed in July.
A representative of a Native American group said he's frustrated a San Antonio-area school district is now displaying a statue of an Indigenous American man in a feathered headdress that was removed from a Red McCombs Automotive dealership last July.

The 26-foot-high fiberglass statue popularly known as "The Chief" greeted customers at the McCombs Superior Hyundai dealership for decades. When it was taken down last summer, McCombs officials said the figure no longer met Hyundai's marketing guidelines.

TV station KSAT now reports the statue has reappeared 50 miles south at Jourdanton High School, whose sports team names are the “Indians” and the “Squaws.”

Although Jourdanton ISD officials told KSAT they're excited "The Chief" now resides on the campus, Ramon Vasquez, executive director of the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Mission, explained to the station that he's frustrated a public institution is displaying the figure.

“When we have a public institution like Jourdanton High School or Jourdanton Independent School District, we should be a little bit more thoughtful about what we’re trying to teach our children," Vasquez told KSAT. "You know, in regards about their history. And, this is not, you know, this is not responsible."

Vasquez added that the statue doesn't depict an Indigenous person from South Texas. He explained that the thinks it's an attempt to depict Chief Pontiac of the Ottawa tribe, who reside in the Great Lakes region. In a 2019 interview with the Express-News, Vasquez said he wished that the statue was more representative of a specific tribe rather than a "generic symbol" of Native Americans.

Jourdanton ISD confirmed the district was in possession of the statue in a Tuesday Facebook post, adding officials there understand the figure's "cultural importance."

“We acknowledge the significance of the Big Chief and its cultural importance, and we are committed to ensuring that it remains an integral part of our community for generations to come,” school officials wrote. “As Jourdanton Indians, we take pride in our history and heritage, and we look forward to how this will now be a part of our story.”


Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Post where Austin bartender claims to have spoken with 'Rainey Street Killer' goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Theories about an Austin serial killer began swirling in early 2023 after four bodies were pulled from Lady Bird Lake in a short period of time.

Cost of living comfortably in San Antonio jumped 43% from last year

By Michael Karlis

If it feels like prices have gone up dramatically, a new study suggests you're not imagining the financial pinch.

San Antonio residents won't accept Space X launch explanation for UFO sighting

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio has a long history of UFO encounters.

San Antonio had fifth-highest rate of VPN searches after Pornhub cut off access in Texas

By Sanford Nowlin

This gentleman either lives outside of Texas or has figured out how VPNs work.

Appeals court votes not to reinstate Texas' 'show me your papers' law

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Border Patrol agents talk to asylum seekers who crossed into South Texas near Eagle Pass.

Post where Austin bartender claims to have spoken with 'Rainey Street Killer' goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Theories about an Austin serial killer began swirling in early 2023 after four bodies were pulled from Lady Bird Lake in a short period of time.

Ken Paxton agrees to community service to avoid trial, conviction in securities fraud case

By Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton enters the 185th Criminal District court at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center for a pretrial hearing Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Houston.

Ted Cruz tries to troll old law-school classmate, confuses him with someone else

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on his happy face during an appearance at a conservative conference.
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us