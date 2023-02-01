Nearly 20,000 without power in San Antonio as Bexar County remains under Winter Storm Warning

Bexar County remains under a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service until 6 a.m. Thursday.

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 10:35 am

click to enlarge CPS Energy said in a press release that outages could continue through Thursday morning. - Twitter / CPS Energy
Twitter / CPS Energy
CPS Energy said in a press release that outages could continue through Thursday morning.
Nearly 20,000 CPS Energy customers in San Antonio are without power Wednesday morning as the area grapples with the aftermath of this week's winter storm.

On its website, CPS reported that as of 10 a.m., 19,983 of its customers were without electricity. The majority of the outages are north of Loop 410, according to an online map provided by the city-owned utility.

In a press statement, CPS officials blamed ice accumulation on power lines for the outages, adding that crews are trying to restore electricity to customers as soon as possible. Workers have restored power to more than 6,000 since 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Due to weather conditions, outages are likely to occur throughout the day and possibly into Thursday morning before temperatures begin to rise Thursday afternoon,” utility officials added. “Customers are asked to be prepared with emergency plans and relocate safely if needed.”

Bexar County remains under a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service until 6 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing in San Antonio over the next 24 hours, with precipitation expected Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Tags:

