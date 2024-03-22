Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

PETA activists to protest SeaWorld's 60th anniversary in San Antonio this weekend

The pod of animal rights activists accuses SeaWorld of causing the premature deaths of dolphins and orcas.

By on Fri, Mar 22, 2024 at 5:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A group of PETA supporters rally against SeaWorld's alleged mistreatment of aquatic mammals. - Courtesy of PETA
Courtesy of PETA
A group of PETA supporters rally against SeaWorld's alleged mistreatment of aquatic mammals.
As SeaWorld prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary this weekend at its San Antonio park, a group of animal rights activists is ready to provide counter-programming highlighting what it calls "60 years of misery" the amusement company created for aquatic mammals.

A pod of PETA supporters plans to protest outside the gates of SeaWorld San Antonio starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, accusing the park of abuse against dolphins and orcas.

SeaWorld San Antonio officials were unavailable for comment Friday afternoon.

PETA maintains in a press release that more than 40 orcas and 500 other aquatic mammals, including dolphins, have died prematurely in SeaWorld's tanks. PETA also accuses SeaWorld of allowing dolphins to be sexually abused during its breeding programs.

"Sixty years of imprisoning dolphins, orcas, and other marine mammals in cramped concrete tanks and depriving them of everything that's natural and important to them is a cause for shame, not celebration," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. "PETA urges everyone to shun this exploitative hellhole until it finally releases these long-suffering animals to seaside sanctuaries."

One dolphin that allegedly died prematurely at SeaWorld San Antonio was Helen, a disabled cetacean who passed away in 2022, less than a year after being moved to the Alamo City. Helen was only 33 years old at the time of her death, even though the average lifespan of white-sided dolphins is 40.

SeaWorld San Antonio said at the time that they would conduct an autopsy. However, the results of that autopsy have yet to be publicly released.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio had fifth-highest rate of VPN searches after Pornhub cut off access in Texas

By Sanford Nowlin

This gentleman either lives outside of Texas or has figured out how VPNs work.

San Antonio's Haven for Hope asking for book donations

By Nina Rangel

Haven for Hope is looking to the community to help restock its onsite library.

San Antonio Louis Vuitton pop-up gets makeover after trademark accusations

By Michael Karlis

The "Luis Vaton" pop-up art installation can be found at the intersections of West Lambert and South Flores streets.

San Antonio councilman asked pastor with reported history of anti-gay remarks to give prayer

By Michael Karlis

Pastor Patrick Jones speaks at Thursday's council meeting.

Texas Medical Board proposes new guidance for abortion medical exceptions

By Neelam Bohra, The Texas Tribune

Executive Director of the Texas Medical Board Stephen Brint Carlton, J.D., speaks prior to the start of the board meeting in the George H.W. Bush Building in Austin on March 22, 2024.

Two porn websites face millions in fines after Texas accuses them of ignoring its age-verification law

By Michael Karlis

Chaturbate's parent company now faces a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Super PAC backing Ted Cruz got $215,000 in revenue from San Antonio's iHeartMedia

By Sanford Nowlin

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said he receives no paycheck for his podcast, but the media company carrying it deposited nearly $215,000 into a PAC backing his reelection.

Immigrant families on edge amid uncertainty over new Texas law

By Carlos Nogueras Ramos, The Texas Tribune

Venezuelan migrants cross the Rio Grande into the United States to seek asylum.
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us