Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

PETA blasts SeaWorld San Antonio for death of disabled dolphin in its care for less than a year

The aquatic mammal was 33 years old and is undergoing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 4:26 pm

Helen lived life on the edge and was rescued after becoming entangled in a fishing net off the coast of Japan in 1996. - FACEBOOK/SEAWORLD SAN ANTONIO
Facebook/SeaWorld San Antonio
Helen lived life on the edge and was rescued after becoming entangled in a fishing net off the coast of Japan in 1996.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has called out SeaWorld San Antonio, accusing the theme park of treating a disabled dolphin that died in its care on March 19 as a prop used to entertain visitors.

The dolphin Helen died after less than a year at the park and will undergo an autopsy, according to a post on SeaWorld San Antonio's Facebook page. In its post, the park maintains that Helen lived a happy life, receiving specialized veterinary treatment and joining a pod of fellow Pacific white-sided dolphins.

However, PETA said the injured mammal deserved to be in a "legitimate" seaside sanctuary, not put on display as entertainment.

"After being caught in a fishing net and losing most of a flipper, Helen spent years being shipped from aquarium to aquarium, and now she has died at a SeaWorld abusement [sic] park, where she was treated like a prop on public display," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy said in an emailed statement, 

"PETA urges SeaWorld to release all dolphins who cannot be returned to their home waters, including those who are injured, to legitimate seaside sanctuaries, where they could spend their days in ocean habitats."

Helen was 33 years old at her time of death, while the average lifespan of white-sided dolphins is 40, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Helen was rescued after becoming trapped in a fishing net off the coast of Japan in 1996. A portion of her pectoral fins had to be amputated during the rescue, and Helen was deemed "non-releasable."

After the near-death experience, the disabled dolphin was moved to the Vancouver Aquarium in 2005 and resided there until her April 2021 move to SeaWorld San Antonio. However, the move to the Lone Star State wasn't without controversy.

Animal rights activists including Vancouver lawyer Victoria Shroff argued that Helen should instead be relocated to one of Canada's whale sanctuaries, saying that the dolphin deserved a happy retirement, according to the Toronto Star.

Adding fuel to the fire were the deaths of five other aquatic mammals under care of the Vancouver Aquarium, including Helen's former tank mate and two beluga whales that died within days of each other. Despite the public outcry, NOAA approved SeaWorld San Antonio's permit to house Helen for "public display," and the dolphin was relocated to the amusement park shortly thereafter, the Star reported.

It's unclear when or if the results of Helen's autopsy will be made available to the public by SeaWorld San Antonio.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts
The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale

The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale
The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

News Slideshows

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts
The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale

The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale
The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

News Slideshows

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts
The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale

The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale
The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

Trending

CityScrapes: San Antonio should have recognized its Grand Hyatt project was a debacle all along

By Heywood Sanders

The City of San Antonio’s eagerness to back the Grand Hyatt has been problematic from the beginning.

San Antonio ISD looks to hire south of the border to deal with ongoing teacher shortage

By Michael Karlis

SAISD is looking to fill 82 bilingual teacher vacancies for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

By Sanford Nowlin

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

San Antonio police lieutenant suspended over alleged graphic sexual remarks about coworker

By Sanford Nowlin

The lieutenant hit with the 30-day suspension has asked for a third-party arbitrator to reverse the punishment.

Also in News

Some landlords got a piece of Texas’ $2 billion in rent relief money — and evicted their struggling tenants anyway

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Cherice Scott’s landlord evicted her and her family in October, then cashed a check for rental assistance funds intended to keep them housed.

Startup Hill Country River Rat offers a pedal-driven alternative to tubing the Guadalupe River

By Nina Rangel

Hill Country River Rat, is officially open and taking reservations for its 12-person pedal boat.

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

By Sanford Nowlin

LGBTQ+ advocates speak out against bills targeting transgender children at a rally last spring at the Texas Capitol.

Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote no as Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to SCOTUS

By Andrew Zhang, The Texas Tribune

Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers opening remarks at her confirmation hearing.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us