Prankster the Texas Bushman is back on the San Antonio River Walk

Jones, also known as the Texas Bushman, has performed his gags for roughly three years and documented the best reactions for his YouTube Channel. Many of the segments are filmed along the River Walk and other tourist-heavy San Antonio spots.
His most recent online clip, which racked up almost 500,000 views in five days, captures his best reactions of 2023 so far — all captured on the River Walk.
With 2.6 million TikTok followers and 348,000 YouTube subscribers, it's clear plenty of people get a kick out of witnessing Jones' jump scares. At least when they happen to someone else.
In the end, Joe's pranks are all in good fun, and his social media comment section reflects just that.
"I could spend literally hours watching your content. You are a WORLD CLASS creator, and these screams you elicit are second to none," said YouTube commenter Nick Alderete. "I sometimes can't breathe because I'm laughing so hard. Thank you, sir, for what you do."
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter