Prankster the Texas Bushman is back on the San Antonio River Walk

His most recent online clip, which racked up almost 500,000 views in five days, was all filmed on the River Walk.

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 3:48 pm

click to enlarge The Texas Bushman dresses up as potted plant and frightens people passing by. - Photo via Instagram / larnunfiltered
Photo via Instagram / larnunfiltered
The Texas Bushman dresses up as potted plant and frightens people passing by.
Joe Jones, the online prankster who disguises himself as a leafy potted plant to scare passersby, has taken his hijinks to the San Antonio River Walk again.

Jones, also known as the Texas Bushman, has performed his gags for roughly three years and documented the best reactions for his YouTube Channel. Many of the segments are filmed along the River Walk and other tourist-heavy San Antonio spots.

His most recent online clip, which racked up almost 500,000 views in five days, captures his best reactions of 2023 so far — all captured on the River Walk.

With 2.6 million TikTok followers and 348,000 YouTube subscribers, it's clear plenty of people get a kick out of witnessing Jones' jump scares. At least when they happen to someone else.
Jones moved from Midland to San Antonio in 2021, according to a Houston Chronicle article. While he spends much of his time pranking folks in the Alamo City, he spreads the fun to other Texas cities and has even taken the act as far away as California and Missouri, he told the newspaper.

In the end, Joe's pranks are all in good fun, and his social media comment section reflects just that.

"I could spend literally hours watching your content. You are a WORLD CLASS creator, and these screams you elicit are second to none," said YouTube commenter Nick Alderete. "I sometimes can't breathe because I'm laughing so hard. Thank you, sir, for what you do."

