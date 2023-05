Prankster the Texas Bushman is back on the San Antonio River Walk

2.6 million TikTok followers and 348,000 YouTube subscribers, it's clear plenty of people get a kick out of witnessing Jones' jump scares. At least when they happen to someone else.

Joe Jones, the online prankster who disguises himself as a leafy potted plant to scare passersby, has taken his hijinks to the San Antonio River Walk again.Jones, also known as the Texas Bushman, has performed his gags for roughly three years and documented the best reactions for his YouTube Channel . Many of the segments are filmed along the River Walk and other tourist-heavy San Antonio spots.His most recent online clip, which racked up almost 500,000 views in five days, captures his best reactions of 2023 so far — all captured on the River Walk.With