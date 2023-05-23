Prankster the Texas Bushman is back on the San Antonio River Walk

2.6 million TikTok followers and 348,000 YouTube subscribers, it's clear plenty of people get a kick out of witnessing Jones' jump scares. At least when they happen to someone else.





Jones moved from Midland to San Antonio in 2021, according to a Houston Chronicle article . While he spends much of his time pranking folks in the Alamo City, he spreads the fun to other Texas cities and has even taken the act as far away as California and Missouri, he told the newspaper. In the end, Joe's pranks are all in good fun, and his social media comment section reflects just that.

"I could spend literally hours watching your content. You are a WORLD CLASS creator, and these screams you elicit are second to none," said YouTube commenter Nick Alderete. "I sometimes can't breathe because I'm laughing so hard. Thank you, sir, for what you do."