Pro-Palestine advocate looks to replace Manny Pelaez as San Antonio District 8 councilman

Sakib Shaikh is the first person to officially announce his candidacy for District 8.

By on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 11:57 am

District 8 City Council candidate Sakib Shaikh previously served as on the board of the Muslim Children's Education and Civic Center and as Manny Pelaez's director of constituent services.
Facebook / Sakib Shaikh
District 8 City Council candidate Sakib Shaikh previously served as on the board of the Muslim Children's Education and Civic Center and as Manny Pelaez's director of constituent services.
A pro-Palestine advocate is running to replace District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez when his tenure ends next year.

A Houston-native, Sakib Shaikh has served on the Muslim Children's Education and Civic Center's board of trustees and also worked as Pelaez's Director of Constituent Services for six months before being cut lose, according to the San Antonio Report. The realtor and landlord is one of the first Muslims — if not the first — to run for a seat on council, the article notes.

Shaikh told the Report he feels no animosity towards Pealez. Still, Shaikh added that he was upset when the councilman and potential mayoral candidate pulled the plug on debate of a proposed Gaza ceasefire resolution in January.

"It was painful to hear 'no' from the council on the resolution," Shaikh told the Report.

Although Shaikh lobbied for council to pass the ceasefire resolution, he told the Report he wouldn't focus on the issue if elected, adding "it looks like there's going to be a ceasefire anyway" by the time the summer election takes place.

Word of Shaikh's run for office comes as groups including the Party for Socialism and Liberation continue to lobby council for a resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This month, the PSL leased four billboards across the city calling for a ceasefire.

Michael Karlis

