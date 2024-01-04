EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Puffy San Antonio Councilman McKee-Rodriguez denies getting facial work done

In a video clip, the District 2 councilman said his altered facial appearance is due to his higher water intake.

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 at 3:31 pm

click to enlarge Despite his changed appearance, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez wants folks to know he's not had any recent facial work. - Screengrab X / @theloserteacher / Michael Karlis
Screengrab X / @theloserteacher / Michael Karlis
Despite his changed appearance, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez wants folks to know he's not had any recent facial work.
A different-looking District 2 San Antonio City Councilman Jalen-McKee Rodriguez took to social media Thursday to get ahead of any speculation that he'd work done on his face over the winter holiday.

In a 25-second video shared on social media platform X, McKee-Rodriguez said that instead of botox or anaphylactic shock, the puffiness in his face is due to a change in his diet.

"I really just want to put to rest any rumors that I've had any work done," he said in the clip. "Really, I'm just sleeping more than I ever have. I am drinking a ton of water."
McKee-Rodriguez, who also works as a high school math teacher, added that he's used to being dehydrated due to his work as an educator. His higher water intake, combined with "not wanting to take bathroom breaks," may have contributed to his changed appearance, he explained.

"This is really how I'm meant to look naturally," he said, closing out the video.

It's unclear whether McKee-Rodriguez made the post in good fun or in hopes that voters take it seriously. Either way, it's garnered some 4,000 views as of press time.

San Antonians soon be seeing more of McKee-Rodriguez's face to make our own determinations. He and the rest of his colleagues will be back on the dais when council reconvenes Thursday, Jan. 11.

