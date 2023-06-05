VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Report: Despite historic parks funding, Texas Legislature failed to protect environment during session

The Lege agreed to put $1 billion into a fund to develop new state parks, but it also cut back on regulators' ability to protect the air and water, Environment Texas said in its report.

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 12:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Under new a bill passed by the Texas Legislature, petrochemical plants would qualify for school-tax abatements, but renewable energy facilities wouldn't. - Wikimedia Commons / Library of Congress
Wikimedia Commons / Library of Congress
Under new a bill passed by the Texas Legislature, petrochemical plants would qualify for school-tax abatements, but renewable energy facilities wouldn't.
During the Texas Legislature's regular session, which concluded last week, lawmakers  passed historic upgrades to state parks but otherwise slid backward on protecting the state's air and water quality, according to a new watchdog report.

"Clearly, when it comes to clear air and water, this session was a step back," said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas, which published the report. "At the same time, though, the parks thing is certainly the biggest win in my career. It's the biggest environmental gain I can think of in the 23 years I've been involved in Texas politics."

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature agreed to invest $1 billion in a newly minted fund to create dozens of new state parks. If approved by Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas voters, bills passed this session would allow the state to create the green spaces over coming decades.

Even so, the same lawmakers passed bills incentivizing development of new fossil fuel infrastructure, banning cities from taking action on climate change and otherwise tying environmental regulators' hands, according to Environment Texas' report.

Metzger said the parks funding was largely a result of the state's historic budget. Meanwhile, the other bills show the powerful hold the deep-pocketed oil and gas lobby still has on the Texas lawmakers.  

"The main difference between those bills and the new funding for parks is that there aren't powerful special interests lobbying against state parks," he said.

Environment Texas highlighted the following potentially damaging bills that passed both houses and have been signed by Gov. Greg Abbott or await his signature:
  • HB 2127, referred to as the "Death Star Bill" by municipal officials, would block cities from adopting environmental regulations that go further than existing state law.

  • SB 784 stops cities from regulating greenhouse gas emissions.

  • HB 33 bans Texas agencies and officials from “assisting any federal agency or official with the enforcement of any federal act that purports to regulate oil and gas operations.”

  • SB 505 imposes a $200 fee on drivers of electric vehicles. While supporters say the proposal is needed to recoup lost gasoline taxes, Consumer Reports blasted it, arguing the state only needs a $71 fee to recoup those losses.

  • SB 833 would bar insurance companies from factoring businesses’ environment, social and governance scores into underwriting decisions. The bill would “throw into chaos the very essence of what we do," one insurance official said during testimony.

  • HB 5 overhauls controversial rules for offering school-tax abatements for new manufacturing facilities. While it allows polluting petrochemical and LNG plants to qualify for incentives, renewable energy facilities and electric battery producers are barred from participating.

  • SB 471 gives the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state's chief environmental regulator the ability not to inspect potentially polluting facilities after complaints are filed against them.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio stripper launches campaign to allow dancers here to perform nude again

By Michael Karlis

A San Antonio exotic dancer who goes by the name "Sunny" launched a website to raise interest in changing San Antonio's laws governing the trade.

San Antonio program supporting students, small businesses receive millions in AmeriCorps funding

By Brandon Rodriguez

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks at an event last year.

AI generates what a typical person from San Antonio might look like – and it's pretty spot on

By Michael Karlis

An AI generated the image above to show what it thinks a person from San Antonio looks like.

Family of San Antonio man shot while getting haircut at North Star Mall launches GoFundMe

By Michael Karlis

Police swarmed the North Star Mall on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of shots fired inside.

Also in News

Family of San Antonio man shot while getting haircut at North Star Mall launches GoFundMe

By Michael Karlis

Police swarmed the North Star Mall on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of shots fired inside.

San Antonio program supporting students, small businesses receive millions in AmeriCorps funding

By Brandon Rodriguez

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks at an event last year.

Despite claim in a viral TikTok clip, San Antonio's Rainforest Cafe was never a crematorium

By Michael Karlis

The building that currently houses San Antonio's Rainforest Cafe was built in 1965, and was previously owned by a wealthy Texas land heiress.

San Antonio stripper launches campaign to allow dancers here to perform nude again

By Michael Karlis

A San Antonio exotic dancer who goes by the name "Sunny" launched a website to raise interest in changing San Antonio's laws governing the trade.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us