San Antonio among the best U.S. cities for Gen Zers, according to study

San Antonio was named the No.18 best city in the U.S. for Gen Zers, according to the study.
Gen Z, you’re in the right place. At least, according to a recent study.
CommercialCafe, a real estate listing service, recently ranked the largest 45 cities
in the U.S. on how suitable they are for those born between 1997 and 2012
. And according to its survey, San Antonio, and the Lone Star State, are among the best places for this burgeoning consumer class.
The online real estate listing group ranked cities using metrics such as affordability, recreational opportunities, unemployment rates, green commuting options and current Gen Z populations.
San Antonio ranked as the No. 18 best city for Gen Zers.
A total of four Texas cities — Austin, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio — made the top 20, and both Austin and El Paso ranked in the top 10. In contrast, no city in California — a state often glamorized by Gen Z on TikTok and other social media — even made the top 20.
Atlanta topped the list with Minneapolis and Boston ranked second and third.
