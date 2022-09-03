San Antonio among the best U.S. cities for Gen Zers, according to study

A total of four cities in the Lone Star State ranked in the top 20.

By on Sat, Sep 3, 2022 at 9:08 am

click to enlarge San Antonio was named the No.18 best city in the U.S. for Gen Zers, according to the study. - In Your Eyes Photography
In Your Eyes Photography
San Antonio was named the No.18 best city in the U.S. for Gen Zers, according to the study.
Gen Z, you’re in the right place. At least, according to a recent study.

CommercialCafe, a real estate listing service, recently ranked the largest 45 cities in the U.S. on how suitable they are for those born between 1997 and 2012. And according to its survey, San Antonio, and the Lone Star State, are among the best places for this burgeoning consumer class.

The online real estate listing group ranked cities using metrics such as affordability, recreational opportunities, unemployment rates, green commuting options and current Gen Z populations.

San Antonio ranked as the No. 18 best city for Gen Zers.

A total of four Texas cities — Austin, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio — made the top 20, and both Austin and El Paso ranked in the top 10. In contrast, no city in California — a state often glamorized by Gen Z on TikTok and other social media — even made the top 20.

Atlanta topped the list with Minneapolis and Boston ranked second and third.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Trending

Mahncke Park residents concerned about church's plan to operate from public school in the neighborhood

By Sanford Nowlin

Lamar Elementary School: In an online video, Pastor Carl Young said he plans to make the public school financially dependent on his church.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office warns residents not to be alarmed by increase in gunfire

By Michael Karlis

The BSCO encourages residents to call (210) 335-6000 if they believe law enforcement action is needed.

Zombie Deer Disease case documented in Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

Chronic Wasting Disease is a highly transmissible and often fatal neurological disease found in deer populations.

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

By Sanford Nowlin

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

Also in News

Conservative backlash pushes Texas social studies curriculum review to 2025

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

The delay in the approval process could allow more conservative candidates who are against so-called critical race theory to be elected to the State Board of Education before the standards are revisited.

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

By Sanford Nowlin

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

With a court ruling looming, young Texas immigrants prepare for the possible end of DACA

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Katia Escobar, a sophomore at the University of Houston, has lived as an undocumented immigrant in California and Texas since she was a child and was rejected for DACA after a federal judge ruled that the program was created illegally.

Texas’ heat index could reach 125 degrees over the next 30 years, study finds

By Allison P. Erickson, The Texas Tribune

The city, state and national flags fly over city hall in Rio Grande City on June 17, 2021. Starr County, of which Rio Grande City is the seat, has more 100-degree days than any other county in Texas, according to a new study.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us