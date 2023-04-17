Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio city employees file class action lawsuit alleging workplace harassment

The harassment allegedly occurred while the two women were employed at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 5:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The petition alleges that once incident was caught on camera, but the perpetrator was only given a 5 day work suspension. - Shutterstock / Roman Motizov
Shutterstock / Roman Motizov
The petition alleges that once incident was caught on camera, but the perpetrator was only given a 5 day work suspension.
The City of San Antonio is facing a class action lawsuit filed by two female former maintenance workers that allege they were continuously sexually harassed by their male supervisors at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

In a suit filed in Bexar County district court, the plaintiffs maintain that they were victims of gender discrimination, bullying and physical abuse, which created a “sexually charged” and “toxic” work environment. The suit was filed Friday by the law offices of FeganScott.

Personnel with the city attorney's office were unavailable for immediate comment.

One of the women alleges in the suit that she was physically assaulted by her male supervisor, an reportedly caught on surveillance footage. Despite that footage, the male higher-up only received a five-day suspension and was allowed to return to work, according to the petition.

Following the man’s return from suspension, the lawsuit maintains that he started a campaign to harass the women even more by taunting them with verbal comments, sexual sounds and text messages containing “highly inappropriate sexual content.”

“These women did everything right by reporting the abuse in their chain of command, trusting that the city would follow its policies and protect them,” said Mark Anthony Sanchez, an attorney with Sanchez & Wilson and co-counsel in this case, in a statement. “The cold reality is that the city failed them at every step of the way. Not only did the city ignore their cries for help, but it also tactically gave their abusers a green light to make their lives miserable by stepping forward.”

Lynn Ellenberger, an attorney with FeganScott, said the firm chose to file its complaint as a class action lawsuit because there are likely other women and former employees of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center who have been the victims of similar behavior.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Discovery of another body in Austin's Lady Bird Lake reignites 'Rainey Street Ripper' killer fears

By Michael Karlis

A body was discovered near Longhorn Dam in Austin on Saturday.

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

In WTF move, study names San Antonio River Walk one of the nation's biggest 'tourist traps'

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio River Walk was also named one of the most beautiful spots in the United States last year by luxury travel agency Kuoni.

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

Also in News

Texas Senate passes $308 billion budget plan, kicking off high-stakes negotiations with the House

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick presides over the Senate at the Capitol in Austin on April 06, 2023.

Terrified and angry, LGBTQ Texans and allies rally at Capitol to protest bills targeting queer community

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Hundreds joined the Queer March on the Capitol in Austin on Tuesday.

Staffer alleged in complaint that state Rep. Bryan Slaton had sex with Capitol intern

By Renzo Downey, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, waits to speak from the back podium on the House floor on Aug. 9, 2021.

U.S. Supreme Court temporarily restores access to abortion pill

By Eleanor Klibanoff and Raul Trey Lopez, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Supreme Court police officers walk alongside protective barriers in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 1, 2021.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us