San Antonio Independent School District seeking community input on school closures

SAISD is asking for community feedback via an online survey, and it will begin holding community meetings next month.

By on Sun, Jul 9, 2023 at 9:05 am

SAISD is considering closing or consolidating some campuses.
San Antonio ISD | Facebook
SAISD is considering closing or consolidating some campuses.
The San Antonio Independent School District is looking for community input after its board last month voted to approve a study to determine whether the district should shutter or consolidate some campuses.

SAISD is asking for community feedback on its "Rightsizing Framework" through an online survey. The community input period will continue until October 2023, and the district will begin holding public meetings in August.

Any feedback has the potential to alter the final version of the plan, according to SAISD officials.

The SAISD board will vote on its final course of action Nov. 13. If approved, school closures would begin during the 2024-2025 school year.

The board voted to study potential campus closures to cut costs and improve efficiency. The district has faced declining enrollment numbers for the past two decades.

Following the vote, a union representing teachers and SAISD staff joined community organizations in calling for more community involvement in the decision-making process. The coalition argued that parents of SAISD students should have a final say in school closure decisions.

What's more, the coalition argued that the timeline for the decision is too swift.

