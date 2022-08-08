San Antonio landlord allegedly set house on fire after tenants were late paying rent

The landlord was arrested and is being held on $30,000 bond.

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 4:36 pm

click to enlarge SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance . - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .
A San Antonio landlord was arrested Sunday evening on allegations that she set a house on fire because she was mad a tenant was late with rent, KSAT reports.

San Antonio police were initially called to the 1000 block of Lamar Street on the city’s East Side after a tenant reported that his landlord, 35-year-old Elizabeth Flores Romo, had broken in and set fire to his door frame, the station repots, citing arrest documents.

After failing to find any evidence that Romo was the perpetrator, police reportedly left the scene.

However, authorities returned hour later, this time after a tenant reported that Romo’s room was now on fire, according to KSAT. The tenant told police that they had received a text from Romo before the second fire began, saying that if Romo didn’t receive her rent money, she would “burn down the house,” the station reports.

Romo later confessed to setting the door frame on fire because the tenants didn’t pay their rent on time and were messy, KSAT reports. However, she denied setting her room on fire.

Romo is in police custody and facing charges of arson of a habitation/place of assembly, which a felony, according to the station. Her bond is set at $30,000.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden
This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

News Slideshows

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden
This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

News Slideshows

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden
This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

Trending

Another San Antonio Starbucks store now has union representation

By Sanford Nowlin

Starbucks barista Parker Davis said he felt compelled to unionize his store after a coworker was injured on the job.

U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night

By Michael Karlis

According to SAPD Police Chief William McManus, appropriate precautions are in place to ensure the safety of civilians and private property.

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

By Jolie McCullough and Jaden Edison, The Texas Tribune

Austin police officer Justin Berry holds a weapon with so-called less-lethal rounds during a protest in front of Austin City Hall on May 31, 2020. The protesters gathered in response to the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

El Paso lawmaker aids Uvalde shooting investigation three years after massacre in his city

By Ariana Perez-Castells, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, speaks during a July 17 press conference at Uvalde's civic center hosted by the committee investigating the Robb Elementary shooting.

Also in News

A record 70% of Texas teachers consider quitting, according to new survey

By Michael Karlis

Texas teachers make $7,000 less on average than their counterparts in other states, according to the Texas State Teachers Association.

New York mayor calls Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's actions 'horrific' as he ships 68 migrants to Big Apple

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.

El Paso lawmaker aids Uvalde shooting investigation three years after massacre in his city

By Ariana Perez-Castells, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, speaks during a July 17 press conference at Uvalde's civic center hosted by the committee investigating the Robb Elementary shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

By Jolie McCullough and Jaden Edison, The Texas Tribune

Austin police officer Justin Berry holds a weapon with so-called less-lethal rounds during a protest in front of Austin City Hall on May 31, 2020. The protesters gathered in response to the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us