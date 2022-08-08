San Antonio landlord allegedly set house on fire after tenants were late paying rent

click to enlarge
SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .
A San Antonio landlord was arrested Sunday evening on allegations that she set a house on fire because she was mad a tenant was late with rent, KSAT reports
San Antonio police were initially called to the 1000 block of Lamar Street on the city’s East Side after a tenant reported that his landlord, 35-year-old Elizabeth Flores Romo, had broken in and set fire to his door frame, the station repots, citing arrest documents.
After failing to find any evidence that Romo was the perpetrator, police reportedly left the scene.
However, authorities returned hour later, this time after a tenant reported that Romo’s room was now on fire, according to KSAT. The tenant told police that they had received a text from Romo before the second fire began, saying that if Romo didn’t receive her rent money, she would “burn down the house,” the station reports.
Romo later confessed to setting the door frame on fire because the tenants didn’t pay their rent on time and were messy, KSAT reports. However, she denied setting her room on fire.
Romo is in police custody and facing charges of arson of a habitation/place of assembly, which a felony, according to the station. Her bond is set at $30,000.
