San Antonio man facing four federal charges over Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

click to enlarge FBI image This image from an FBI affidavit purports to show Brandon Lee Bradshaw (circled) with rioters in the Senate Wing of U.S. Capitol.

click to enlarge FBI Image This photo pulled from Bradshaw's Facebook account shows him wearing the same "God, Guns, Trump" hat he had on inside the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI.

Another San Antonio-area man has been hit with federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.Brandon Lee Bradshaw faces four federal misdemeanors and up to a year in jail over accusations that he grabbed the baton of a police officer who was trying to guard the Capitol building when it was being overrun by supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to court documents.Bradshaw climbed into the building through a broken window at 2:48 p.m. Jan. 6 and remained inside until police finally ejected him at 3:42 p.m., a member of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force testified in an affidavit filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.“He was one of the last rioters to leave the Senate Wing before it was secured,” the agent noted.The FBI arrested Bradshaw this week in San Antonio, according to authorities. He faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading or demonstrating inside a capitol building.The affidavit also includes multiple photos that purportedly place Bradshaw at the scene. Seen in a cap saying "God, Guns, Trump" and a T-shirt reading "Patriotism Is Not A Crime," the San Antonio man appears in more than 10 images that appear to place him inside the Capital as the rampage unfolded.Further, the affidavit says a trio of police body cam images show Bradshaw struggling with law enforcement officials and grabbing an officer's baton. The document also includes photos from his Facebook account that show him wearing the same cap and shirt pictured in the Capitol riot images.The FBI questioned Bradshaw in the company of his lawyer about the Jan. 6 riot on July 28, 2021, according to the affidavit. At the time, the suspect said he'd been in Washington, D.C. to hear Trump speak at the "Stop the Steal" rally. However, he pleaded the Fifth when asked whether he'd entered the Capitol, the document states.