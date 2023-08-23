LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio Missions generate $98.3 million in annual spending

The South Side historical landmarks drew approximately 1.2 million visitors in 2022.

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 2:28 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio Mission San Jose sits under a colorful sunset. - Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
San Antonio Mission San Jose sits under a colorful sunset.
The San Antonio Missions National Historical Park isn't just a revered part of the city's history but an economic driver that generated $98.3 million for nearby communities in 2022, according to a new National Park Service (NPS) report.

The South Side landmarks drew some 1.2 million visitors in 2022, many of whom spent money nearby, according to the report. That spending, along with the operation of the park itself, created job opportunities for 1,540 people.

That pencils out to a cumulative economic benefit of $155 million for San Antonio, according to NPS economists.

“People come to San Antonio Missions National Historical Park to visit the historic architectural structures, its surrounding natural and cultural resources, and to learn about the complex stories that built these communities,” park Superintendent Christine Jacobs said in a media statement.

Nationally, nearly 312 million park visitors spent $23.9 billion in communities located within 60 miles of national parks, according to the NPS. Those visits support 378,400 jobs across the country and generating a cumulative benefit of $50.3 billion to the U.S. economy.

An interactive tool to explore visitor spending data is available on the NPS Social Science Program webpage.

