Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio native and internet pioneer raises $105,000 on GoFundMe to avoid losing home

Noah Grey's Greymatter software inspired other blogging platforms such as WordPress.

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 11:30 am

click to enlarge San Antonio native Noah Grey, pictured above, invented the internet's first open-source blogging site. Greymatter later served as the inspiration behind platforms such as WordPress. - TWITTER / NOAH GREY
Twitter / Noah Grey
San Antonio native Noah Grey, pictured above, invented the internet's first open-source blogging site. Greymatter later served as the inspiration behind platforms such as WordPress.
Noah Grey — a San Antonio native credited with creating one of the internet's earliest blogging sites — will likely avoid foreclosure on his home after raising more than $105,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.

Grey launched the blogging platform Greymatter in 2000. The world's first open-source blogging site would go on to inspire the creation of WordPress, whose code now powers 40% of all the internet's websites, the Express-News reports.

Despite his online bonafides, Grey said in a Friday post that he needed $35,000 by Tuesday, May 3 or else he'd lose his home to foreclosure.

Grey is disabled and has autism. He and his sister, who serves as his caretaker, had been living off of his disability checks as their sole source of income after his mother died two years ago, he wrote on his GoFundMe page.

"I am begging. I'm pleading," he said. "I can't endure this. I can't. I would not be here to write this without my home and without my sister."

It appears that Grey's pleas have been heard.

Internet entrepreneur Anil Dash and bloggers including Joshua Benton took to Twitter to raise awareness about Grey's situation.
In only three days, Grey's GoFundMe raised more than $105,000. As of press time, Grey hadn't yet informed the public whether he and his sister successfully staved off their pending eviction.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca
San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca
San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca
San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

Trending

A 420-square-foot shed on San Antonio's East Side has hit the market for $250,000

By Michael Karlis

126 Muth St. features one bathroom, a kitchenette, and a combined bedroom-living space.

$250K Shed, Isis Romero: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

A shed for sale at 126 Muth St. features one bathroom, a kitchenette and a combined bedroom-living space.

Mexico says major rail project will bypass Texas as payback for Abbott slowing border trade

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at one many recent press conferences trumpeting his plans to crack down on border crossings.

Texas moves one step closer to adopting a new, more rigorous teacher certification exam

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Kindergarten teacher Angie Hogan reads a book to her class in September 2020 at Highland Village Elementary. The State Board for Educator Certification has adopted the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment in an effort to better prepare new teachers and keep them in the profession.

Also in News

Problems remain for We Build the Wall group after founder’s guilty plea

By Jeremy Schwartz and Perla Trevizo, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Problems remain for We Build the Wall group after founder’s guilty plea

Mexico says major rail project will bypass Texas as payback for Abbott slowing border trade

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at one many recent press conferences trumpeting his plans to crack down on border crossings.

Texas moves one step closer to adopting a new, more rigorous teacher certification exam

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Kindergarten teacher Angie Hogan reads a book to her class in September 2020 at Highland Village Elementary. The State Board for Educator Certification has adopted the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment in an effort to better prepare new teachers and keep them in the profession.

How Sandy Hook lies and the Jan. 6 inquiry threaten to undo Alex Jones

By Jason Beeferman, The Texas Tribune

Texas conspiracy theorist Alex Jones records a video for his Infowars show on a street corner in downtown Austin in 2018. While bankruptcy filings for three of his companies earlier this month may be part of his legal strategy to obstruct court proceedings in defamation cases that he has lost, they’re also the latest development in Jones’ downswing from his spot at the top of far-right media.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us