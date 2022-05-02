San Antonio native and internet pioneer raises $105,000 on GoFundMe to avoid losing home

Grey launched the blogging platform Greymatter in 2000. The world's first open-source blogging site would go on to inspire the creation of WordPress, whose code now powers 40% of all the internet's websites, the Express-News reports.
Despite his online bonafides, Grey said in a Friday post that he needed $35,000 by Tuesday, May 3 or else he'd lose his home to foreclosure.
Grey is disabled and has autism. He and his sister, who serves as his caretaker, had been living off of his disability checks as their sole source of income after his mother died two years ago, he wrote on his GoFundMe page.
"I am begging. I'm pleading," he said. "I can't endure this. I can't. I would not be here to write this without my home and without my sister."
It appears that Grey's pleas have been heard.
Internet entrepreneur Anil Dash and bloggers including Joshua Benton took to Twitter to raise awareness about Grey's situation.
Noah was one of the earliest pioneers of social media as we know it today, and unfailingly generous. A lot of you might remember those early days of the medium, and if so, please show your support. https://t.co/jmdRjzvcIj— anildash (@anildash) April 29, 2022
In only three days, Grey's GoFundMe raised more than $105,000. As of press time, Grey hadn't yet informed the public whether he and his sister successfully staved off their pending eviction.
In 2000, Noah Gray created Greymatter, the very first open-source blogging software in the world — and later the inspiration for WordPress.https://t.co/0IJw9EaosY— Joshua Benton (@jbenton) April 29, 2022
He's had a rough time in the years since — if you can, help him save his home.https://t.co/8rqkQl46ad https://t.co/IiaPnqp20x
