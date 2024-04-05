Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio official calls firefighters' request for 33% pay bump ‘unrealistic’

The city and fire union have until December to reach a new contract.

By on Fri, Apr 5, 2024 at 2:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A San Antonio fire truck travels a city street with its emergency lights on. - Shutterstock / JustPixs
Shutterstock / JustPixs
A San Antonio fire truck travels a city street with its emergency lights on.
San Antonio's fire union on Thursday said it would only agree to the city's proposed 4% annual raises if they're accompanied by a 21.7% boost to its members' annual base pay.

That equates to a 33.7% pay bump over the next three years — an increase Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez called "unrealistic" during a third meeting with the union over its collective bargaining agreement, which expires in December.

"It feels to us that you are negotiating for what happened in the past 10 years," Villagomez said during Thursday's meeting. "We're focusing on the future."

Villagomez is referring to the last contract negotiation between the city and the union, which resulted in which fire department employees going six years without a raise while the union engaged in scorched-earth tactics. That battle ended in 2020 and was resolved in arbitration.

In addition to the pay bump, the union wants a new contract that includes 72 hours off after each 24-hour employee shift instead of 48 hours, a change that would require the hiring of 404 additional personnel.

Union negotiators are also asking for a higher starting salary for entry-level firefighters, which currently sits at $56,172. During a presentation on Thursday, union representatives pointed out that the starting salary for San Antonio firefighters is lower than those in Dallas, Arlington and Plano.

Even so, the city maintains it doesn't have the money to make those dreams a reality. It would be forced to tap into the general fund usually reserved for street work, public libraries and other public projects.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio may be lousy spot to view eclipse due to cloud cover

By Michael Karlis

Clouds much like the ones pictured above are forecast to cover San Antonio's skyline on Monday during the total solar eclipse.

Former cop who did Uvalde's Robb Elementary audit had no active-shooter training

By Sanford Nowlin

Law enforcement personnel stand guard outside Robb Elementary following the May 2022 shooting.

Texas GOP officials condemn Charles Butt, chair of San Antonio's H-E-B

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt grabbed headlines earlier this month after his Public Education PAC funneled $1.3 million to campaigns of anti-school voucher conservatives.

Bad Takes: Sylvia Gonzalez's Supreme Court fight with Castle Hills is one worth waging

By Kevin Sanchez

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Gonzalez's case on March 20.

99 Cents Only closing all 371 locations, including Texas stores, after 40 years

By Nina Rangel

A 99 Cents Only Store location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Texas GOP donor Tim Dunn told former House speaker only Christians should be in leadership

By Sanford Nowlin

Joe Straus appears at an early voting place during his time as speaker of the Texas House.

Assclown Alert: Poisoning public discourse with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

By Michael Karlis

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks to a crowd protesting COVID-19 lockdown mandates during a protest in Austin in 2020.

Bipartisan group of South Texas lawmakers accuse Mexico of violating Water Treaty

By Michael Karlis

The dispute between the U.S. and Mexico comes at a time when rising temperatures threaten water supplies around the globe.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us