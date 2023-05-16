San Antonio officials warn residents about traffic ahead of Red Hot Chili Peppers concert

VIA is offering its Park and Ride service starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 2:52 pm

Wednesday's Alamodome show will feature the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes and Thundercat.
Creative Commons / Kreepin Deth
Wednesday's Alamodome show will feature the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes and Thundercat.
City officials are urging San Antonio residents to prepare for potential traffic armageddon around Wednesday's Red Hot Chili Peppers show.

Congestion is likely to pile up around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday as music fans converge on the Alamodome. Officials are encouraging attendees to use VIA Metro Transit's Park and Ride service.

"If you live or work downtown, plan ahead for large crowds," the city said in a Facebook post. "There will be heavy congestion downtown, especially near the Alamodome and I-37/281. Please take alternate routes, as possible."

VIA Park and Ride service will depart from the Crossroads station in Balcones Heights starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Buses also will transport people back from the Alamodome for up to an hour after the event ends.

Park and Ride costs $1.30 to ride each way. Additional discounts for children, seniors and active military personnel.

Tickets for the RHCP show are still available on Ticketmaster, and start at $29.50.

