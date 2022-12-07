Instagram / @SAFoodBank The San Antonio Food Bank conducts a mobile distribution.

A massive donation from local philanthropist Harvey E. Najim will allow the San Antonio Food bank to fund three food "mega-distributions" ahead of the holiday season, officials with the nonprofit said.

“Harvey’s support for these distributions will reach thousands and thousands of children, and we could not be more grateful to him for his generosity,” said Eric Cooper, President & CEO of the Food Bank, in an mailed statement.The donation will allow the Food Bank to conduct the distributions in three of Bexar County’s most food-insecure regions — its southern, eastern and western regions.Here are the times and locations for the mega-distributions:Dec. 7, 9-11 a.m., Brooks City Base, 8913 Challenger DriveDec. 14, 9-11 a.m., AT&T Center (lots 6 & 7), 1 AT&T Center ParkwayDec. 15, 9-11 a.m., NISD Gustafson Stadium parking lot, 7001 Culebra Road