Philanthropist Harvey Najim funding three large San Antonio Food Bank holiday distributions

The distributions will take place in South, East and West Bexar County ahead of the holidays.

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 10:45 am

A massive donation from local philanthropist Harvey E. Najim will allow the San Antonio Food bank to fund three food "mega-distributions" ahead of the holiday season, officials with the nonprofit said. 

“Harvey’s support for these distributions will reach thousands and thousands of children, and we could not be more grateful to him for his generosity,” said Eric Cooper, President & CEO of the Food Bank, in an mailed statement.

The donation will allow the Food Bank to conduct the distributions in three of Bexar County’s most food-insecure regions — its southern, eastern and western regions.

Here are the times and locations for the mega-distributions:

Dec. 7, 9-11 a.m., Brooks City Base, 8913 Challenger Drive

Dec. 14, 9-11 a.m., AT&T Center (lots 6 & 7), 1 AT&T Center Parkway

Dec. 15, 9-11 a.m., NISD Gustafson Stadium parking lot, 7001 Culebra Road

