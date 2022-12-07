“Harvey’s support for these distributions will reach thousands and thousands of children, and we could not be more grateful to him for his generosity,” said Eric Cooper, President & CEO of the Food Bank, in an mailed statement.
The donation will allow the Food Bank to conduct the distributions in three of Bexar County’s most food-insecure regions — its southern, eastern and western regions.
Here are the times and locations for the mega-distributions:
Dec. 7, 9-11 a.m., Brooks City Base, 8913 Challenger Drive
Dec. 14, 9-11 a.m., AT&T Center (lots 6 & 7), 1 AT&T Center Parkway
Dec. 15, 9-11 a.m., NISD Gustafson Stadium parking lot, 7001 Culebra Road
