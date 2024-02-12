Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

San Antonio police officer suspended for napping, talking about having on-duty sex

The officer also failed to turn on his body camera 60 times on 60 calls, according to police records cited by the Express-News.

By on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 4:29 pm

click to enlarge A San Antonio police officer is serving a 76-day suspension after an intern said he napped on duty and claimed he'd had on-duty sex with a woman. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
A San Antonio police officer is serving a 76-day suspension after an intern said he napped on duty and claimed he'd had on-duty sex with a woman.
The San Antonio Police Department suspended an officer for 76 days after an intern told higher-ups he slept on duty and talked about having sex with a woman he encountered on a domestic violence call, the Express-News reports

Officer Javier Galvan received an indefinite termination from the force last November but later reached a settlement to scale back his suspension, according to police records obtained by the daily. His suspension without pay began Jan. 23 and ends April 7.

Galvan parked his patrol car on Feb. 18 of last year and requested that an intern accompanying him on a ride-along be quiet so he could catch a nap, the Express-News reports, citing disciplinary records. The officer's own body-cam footage also showed that he missed an incident call while he was counting sheep, according to the newspaper.

Further, Galvan's body-cam footage showed him telling the intern that he often ends rides early with cadets and tells them not to “be a snitch,” the Express-News reports. 

In a written statement to SAPD, the intern reported that Galvan told him that he'd had sex on duty multiple times with a woman who was "a victim of a domestic violence call he responded to," according to the daily.

Among other issues documented during SAPD's investigation, Galvan also failed to turn on his body camera 60 times on 60 calls, according to records cited by the newspaper.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

