Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio prof claims he was fired for his religious beliefs. Alamo Colleges says otherwise.

Although the instructor said he was canned for saying X and Y chromosomes determine a person's sex, his termination letter accuses him of making anti-LGBTQ+ comments and engaging in 'misogynistic banter.'

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 3:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge St. Philips College terminated Johnson Varkey's employment on Jan. 27, documents show. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
St. Philips College terminated Johnson Varkey's employment on Jan. 27, documents show.
Attorneys with a self-described Christian Conservative law firm said Alamo Colleges District has until July 5 to reinstate an adjunct instructor they allege was fired for his religious beliefs or face a wrongful termination suit.

That instructor, Johnson Varkey, has been the subject of right-wing media headlines for stating that he was canned from his job teaching biology at St. Philips College for saying in class that a person's sex is determined by X and Y chromosomes. He's represented by First Liberty Institute, a Plano-based law firm with the slogan "We Won't Be Canceled" emblazoned across its homepage.

However, Alamo Colleges' termination letter to Varkey, an adjunct instructor at St. Philips, states that he was let go over reports that he'd made anti-LGBTQ comments, engaged in "misogynistic banter" and engaged in other inappropriate classroom behavior.

"The complaint contained several reports of 'religious preaching, discriminatory comments about homosexuals and transgender individuals, anti-abortion rhetoric, and misogynistic banter,'" Alamo Colleges Vice President for Academic Success Randall Dawson wrote in Varkey's termination letter.

"While some of the subject matter may be connected to class content, it was very clear, from the complaints, that you pushed beyond the bounds of academic freedom with your personal opinions that were offensive to many individuals in the classroom," the letter continued.

Alamo Colleges didn't respond to the Current's request for comment. However, a spokeswoman told publication Inside Higher Ed that "as a practice, the Alamo Colleges does not comment on personnel matters or matters of pending or threatened litigation."

During a flex semester last fall, Alamo Colleges contracted Varkey to teach a biology class at Lackland Air Force Base as part of a program that offers free college-level courses to military families and veterans, according allegations First Liberty Institute made in its letter to the district.

After the semester ended, Alamo Colleges' Dawson sent an email to Varkey saying the district's human resources department had received an ethics complaint about his behavior during the course. The Jan. 12 email, which First Liberty shared, didn't elaborate on specifics of the complaint.

Then, on Jan. 27, Alamo College sent Varkey his termination letter.

In an interview with the Current, First Liberty attorney Kayla Toney disputed the allegations Alamo Colleges made in that correspondence.

"As far as we know, it was just one lecture on Nov. 28," Toney said. "That was the day he covered the entire unit on human reproduction, and a handful of students walked out of his class when he stated —  in accordance with what the textbook said — that biological sex is determined by X and Y chromosomes."

In the letter sent to Alamo Colleges, Varkey's attorneys said their client is a "devout Christian" who believes that "one should not attempt to erase or alter his or her sex" and that "absent a compelling reason, one should not sterilize oneself." Despite those beliefs, Toney maintains that Varkey never shared those views during lectures.

Varkey is a part-time pastor at the International Bible Church in San Antonio. What's more, the website for evangelical radio station AM 630 The Word lists him as a contributor. A playlist of Varkey's appearances on the station comes up as "unavailable," however.

"Like I said, he never preached in class," Toney said. "And we think ... the fact that his students accused him of that demonstrates hostility toward his faith and his role as a pastor even though that didn't come into his teaching as a biology professor."

Its letter to Alamo Colleges, First Liberty included a slide purportedly used in Varkey's Nov. 28 lecture showing male and female reproductive organs. It was the only supporting material provided about the contents of that lesson.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio man sucked into plane engine suffered from mental health problems, his brother says

By Michael Karlis

A flight moves down the runway at San Antonio International Airport.

It's so hot outside that a San Antonio weatherman cooked wieners on his car's dashboard

By Michael Karlis

WOAI meteorologist Chris Suchan said on Twitter that the dashboard of his reached 182 degrees, allowing him to cook hot dogs.

Drunk drivers in Texas who kill parents of a child will now be required to pay child support

By Michael Karlis

Both Texas and San Antonio have high rates of drunk driving according to separate studies.

San Antonio man sucked into airplane engine committed suicide, Medical Examiner says

By Michael Karlis

Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport on Friday night when David Renner, 27, was sucked into one of the engines.

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Throwing a pants-shitting fit with toddler Gov. Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed at least 77 bills to punish lawmakers for not resolving disagreements over how to address property tax relief.

OnlyFans model freaks out Twitter by rolling in pile of horse shit on Austin's 6th Street

By Michael Karlis

The woman said she pulled the stunt to distract Austin police officers who were arresting a man nearby.

Texas Legislature's special session ends without deal on property taxes

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott's first special session of 2023 ended with nothing being passed.

Malaria detected in South Texas resident

By Michael Karlis

On June 23, Texas Health and Human Services said that a resident who worked outside in Cameron County was diagnosed with the tropical disease.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us