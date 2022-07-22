San Antonio ranks as one the least educated big cities in the nation

The study comes mere weeks after a report found that median incomes in the Alamo City still lag behind other state metros.

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio ranked behind Dallas, Houston, and especially Austin — which ranked as one of the top 10 most educated cities in the nation. - Wikimedia Commons / Akbarali
Wikimedia Commons / Akbarali
San Antonio ranked behind Dallas, Houston, and especially Austin — which ranked as one of the top 10 most educated cities in the nation.
A recent report by an online personal finance blog ranked the Austin area — the metro with the highest median income in Texas — as one of the 10 most-educated cities in the United States.

However, the San Antonio metro, with a median income below the state average, ranked as one of the nation's least-educated.

WalletHub’s 2022 Most and Least Educated Cities report compared the 150 most-populated metropolitan areas, ranking them using 11 metrics such as the quality of education, summer learning opportunities and level of educational attainment. Of the categories, the latter was weighted most heavily.

Austin ranked as the best-educated city in Texas, and at No. 10 for the nation. At 73 and 88 respectively, Dallas and Houston didn’t even rank in the top 50 nationally. San Antonio came in at No. 105, making it the least educated metro with more than 1 million people in Texas.

Clearly, a low level of educational attainment unique to the Alamo City. Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke touched on the state's low educational attainment during a July campaign fundraiser in San Antonio.

“In Texas, by and large, and relative to the rest of the world, we don’t invest in this stuff,” the Democrat said. “You look at a 4th grade classroom, and seven out of 10 kids cannot read at grade level. When you look at folks that come into this state from any other country on the planet, or any other state in the union, they’re twice as likely to have a post-secondary education.”

O'Rourke added: “They’re eating our lunch; they compete for the jobs that we’re creating here in the State of Texas."

WalletHub’s report ranking U.S. cities on education comes mere weeks after the Texas Workforce Commission released its annual report on wage growth in metro areas across the Lone Star State.

In that report, workers in Austin metro posted the state's highest median wages at $46,910. Workers in the San Antonio-New Braunfels earned a median salary of just $37,957, below the state median income and far behind both the Dallas and Houston metros.

According to U.S Census Bureau data, the Alamo City is also one of the most impoverished metro areas in America. More than 14% of the population lives below the poverty line.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar
This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

News Slideshows

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar
This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

News Slideshows

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar
This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

Trending

CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

By Heywood Sanders

CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

Monkeypox cases top 100 in Texas, five in San Antonio, but there's no need to panic

By Michael Karlis

If you're feeling flu-like symptoms and have pus-filled skin lesions, experts recommend seeing a physician and getting tested for monkeypox.

San Antonio River Walk brawl started by customer pissed off about his bill captured on video

By Michael Karlis

At one point during the brawl a patron hits another man in the head with a chair.

Residents continue to hound Alamo RMA over Boring Co.'s proposed San Antonio tunnel project

By Michael Karlis

Members of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority discuss the proposal from Elon Musk's Boring Co. at a recent meeting.

Also in News

Texas Republicans in Congress vote against bill to protect right to contraception

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. House Democrats passed a bill Thursday to ensure access to contraceptives.

Ted Cruz says more cops will halt mass shootings, even though it didn't work that way in Uvalde

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a 2021 event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Texas charity that backs Trump’s stolen-election lie has deep ties to Ken Paxton

By Cassandra Jaramillo, Reveal

Ken Paxton catches a limo ride with Donald Trump.

Texas officials celebrated end of abortion rights after cutting back postpartum Medicaid extension

By Lomi Kriel, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Connie Bunch with her 6-month-old son Aiden in her home in Austin on July 6.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us