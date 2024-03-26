San Antonio residents won't accept Space X launch explanation for UFO sighting

click to enlarge
Unsplash / Stephen Leonardi
San Antonio has a long history of UFO encounters.
On Monday, San Antonio residents reported seeing strange lights illuminating sky.
So strange, in fact, that some refuse to believe it was actually one of billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket launches — the rational-sounding explanation reported by the Express-News.
"They'll say it was Elon Musk or a starlink satellite but bs [stet} they know what they are hiding from us," truth seeker Alyssa Ramirez commented on a Facebook video of the spectacle posted by KAAB-YV journalist Yami Virgin.
"Those stars are clear and this thing is traveling," Virgin can be heard saying in the video, which she shared to her Facebook account. "It's making weird noises."
Express-News meteorologist Anthony Franze confirmed
that the bright lights Virgin captured in the clip was actually a SpaceX rocket that launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station late Monday. The craft was carrying 23 Starlink satellites, and it was likely at its separation stage at the time Virgin was filming, the daily reports.
Even so, true believers are aren't buying that explanation.
"Bro, I refuse to believe it was a spacex launch i recorded it and it was right about my apartment," Facebook user Andrew Propes commented on Virgin's Facebook video in message with a freewheeling approach to grammar. "It split into 3 in a perfect formation but only with the eye u can see it bcuz they were smaller than the stars. A Florida space launch 2 hours ago is not gon just appear in Texas skies be [for real]."
Facebook user Abraham Mendoza agreed. "Just watch they will put it on SpaceX," he added.
Perhaps every San Antonian thinks they're an expert on spacecraft because author Whitley Strieber
— the guy of Communion
fame — hails from the Alamo City.
