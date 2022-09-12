San Antonio retailer Rancho Diaz named one of Yelp’s Latinx-Owned 'Ones to Watch' of 2022

The shop was one of just 15 businesses to snag a spot on the national list. Only two others are in Texas.

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 11:04 am

Shoppers browse at Rancho Diaz's store at the Pearl. - Instagram / rancho.diaz
Instagram / rancho.diaz
Shoppers browse at Rancho Diaz's store at the Pearl.
Review site Yelp has named San Antonio's Rancho Diaz one of its 2022 Latinx-Owned “Ones to Watch,” a distinction the home- and kitchen-goods retailer shares with just 14 other business nationwide.

The Pearl-based shop opened last summer. Since then, high-end collections of vintage and modern pieces quickly made it a destination for shoppers looking for eclectic additions to their living spaces. Owners Mario and Ginger Diaz source much of its inventory from Mexico.

click to enlarge A table at Rancho Diaz displays pottery and cookware. - Courtesy Photo / Yelp
Courtesy Photo / Yelp
A table at Rancho Diaz displays pottery and cookware.
The Diazes are no strangers to the list, determined by Yelp officials from the 37,000 businesses that identify on its site as Latinx-owned. The couple’s previous — and still operating — retail venture, Feliz Modern, landed on Yelp’s Latinx-Owned 'Ones to Watch' in 2021. 

Only two other Texas businesses made Yelp's 2022 list: Stay While Coffee and Revival Vintage, both in Austin.

Rancho Diaz is located at 303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101.

