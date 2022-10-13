San Antonio Spurs extend arena naming-rights contract with AT&T after failing to find new partner

click to enlarge
Instagram / @spurs
Spurs' 19,000-seat arena will remain the AT&T Center for one more season.
Spurs Sports & Entertainment has extended its arena naming-rights agreement with telecom giant AT&T after failing to nail down a new partner, the Express-News reports
Citing sources familiar with the deal, the daily reports that the NBA team will take its contract with the Dallas-based corporation into the 2022-23 season. However, the search for a new partner is ongoing.
Initially, the arena was named the SBC Center, after the company's moniker prior to acquiring rival AT&T. The business sold its minority interest in the Spurs last summer and said it wouldn't renew its 20-year naming deal with the county-owned arena.
Late last fall, the Spurs hired Legends Global Partnership, which has worked with teams including the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, to help it land a new partner for the 19,000-seat facility.
The Spurs' old contract with AT&T was worth $2 million annually. The Express-News
didn't report on the terms of the one-year-contract extension.
