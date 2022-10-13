San Antonio Spurs extend arena naming-rights contract with AT&T after failing to find new partner

The Spurs' old contract with AT&T was worth $2 million annually.

By on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 at 10:01 am

click to enlarge Spurs' 19,000-seat arena will remain the AT&T Center for one more season. - Instagram / @spurs
Instagram / @spurs
Spurs' 19,000-seat arena will remain the AT&T Center for one more season.
Spurs Sports & Entertainment  has extended its arena naming-rights agreement with telecom giant AT&T after failing to nail down a new partner, the Express-News reports.

Citing sources familiar with the deal, the daily reports that the NBA team will take its contract with the Dallas-based corporation into the 2022-23 season. However, the search for a new partner is ongoing.

Initially, the arena was named the SBC Center, after the company's moniker prior to acquiring rival AT&T. The business sold its minority interest in the Spurs last summer and said it wouldn't renew its 20-year naming deal with the county-owned arena.

Late last fall, the Spurs hired Legends Global Partnership, which has worked with teams including the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, to help it land a new partner for the 19,000-seat facility.

The Spurs' old contract with AT&T was worth $2 million annually. The Express-News didn't report on the terms of the one-year-contract extension.

News Slideshows

A co-chair of global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is selling this mid-century San Antonio mansion

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it
Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

